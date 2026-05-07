Trader Joe's Insulated Mini Tote Bags Are Back In Time For Summer
Limited-time merch fans, here's an early heads up: Trader Joe's is releasing new summer-themed mini insulated tote bags (essentially lunchboxes), just in time for the warm weather season. They'll come in six designs: two striped versions featuring red and pink or blue and green colors, with four others depicting a Trader Joe's store silhouette in vibrant hues like green, blue, purple, and orange. What's also nice is the price, as they'll be available for the cheap cost of $3.99 each, starting May 20. If these things look somewhat familiar to you, that's because Trader Joe's also released a batch in 2024, which were similarly themed and were available at the same cost.
These are definitely the kind of lunchbox-style totes that are perfect for an office job or if you're bringing small snacks to a get-together. They measure 10 by 6 by 6 inches and have the carrying capacity of 1 ½ gallons (though I don't recommend pouring liquid into them). They will only be sold in limited quantities and in stores. But if you're interested in snagging one, brace yourselves, because things could get hairy quickly — the totes have evolved over the years with new designs and are known to be a collector's item.
Trader Joe's tote bags have a wild cult following
For whatever reason, Trader Joe's merch has been causing a massive frenzy at stores. Limited-time items have previously sold out, causing chaos, and reselling the bags can net quite a bit of money. (Take, for example, former mini-tote resale prices that hit thousands of dollars online.) Videos on social media formerly depicted Trader Joe's parking lots with massive lines of people, looking to get their hands on some, but it's likely plenty of folks missed out, too.
Trader Joe's tote bags were also a big hit in Japan, because the cross-cultural accessory bled over into Japan's sense of "America core" fashion. But you know trends — once something gets popular, it's almost impossible to curtail the demand, so it's likely these new insulated totes are going to sell out quickly. And for the record, Trader Joe's isn't a big fan of the resale thing; a spokesperson from the company once told People Magazine, "Our customers, in our stores, are our focus; we do not endorse the resale of any of our products, anywhere." One tidbit the company recently mentioned to the news site was that new canvas bags will be released this summer, so if you can't get your hands on the insulated ones, there's always the next drop to look forward to soon.