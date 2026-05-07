Trader Joe's Insulated Mini Tote Bags Are Back In Time For Summer

Limited-time merch fans, here's an early heads up: Trader Joe's is releasing new summer-themed mini insulated tote bags (essentially lunchboxes), just in time for the warm weather season. They'll come in six designs: two striped versions featuring red and pink or blue and green colors, with four others depicting a Trader Joe's store silhouette in vibrant hues like green, blue, purple, and orange. What's also nice is the price, as they'll be available for the cheap cost of $3.99 each, starting May 20. If these things look somewhat familiar to you, that's because Trader Joe's also released a batch in 2024, which were similarly themed and were available at the same cost.

These are definitely the kind of lunchbox-style totes that are perfect for an office job or if you're bringing small snacks to a get-together. They measure 10 by 6 by 6 inches and have the carrying capacity of 1 ½ gallons (though I don't recommend pouring liquid into them). They will only be sold in limited quantities and in stores. But if you're interested in snagging one, brace yourselves, because things could get hairy quickly — the totes have evolved over the years with new designs and are known to be a collector's item.