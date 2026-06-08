This Is What Makes KFC's Chicken So Delicious

KFC is an internationally recognizable restaurant brand that has more than 30,000 locations worldwide. In many ways, KFC pioneered the fast-food chicken industry, and remains a leader in the space today. The success of the restaurant is built on a foundation of serving delicious fried chicken. There are several contributing factors to the unique flavor, including the super-secret spice mix, specialized cooking equipment, and scientifically backed innovation.

Most diners know what KFC stands for, even though the restaurant officially rebranded from Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1991. That's incredible when you stop to think about it. More than 30 years after rebranding, the original name is still commonly known, even by younger diners. Despite multiple rumors, the reason behind the change seems to be that Kentucky Fried Chicken wanted a shorter name that corresponded with what it was already being called colloquially.

The restaurant was founded by Harland Sanders, who served fried chicken from his service station cafe in Corbin, Kentucky. In 1939, the restaurant received a boost when it was mentioned in Duncan Hines restaurant guide, "Adventures in Good Eating." Think of it as a precursor to "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives". Hines called the restaurant a good place to eat en route to Cumberland Falls and the Great Smokies. Many of the same elements that made Sanders' restaurant a great place to stop back then are still utilized today, and are the secret to what makes the chicken so tasty.