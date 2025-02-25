Why Anthony Bourdain Had A Fierce Opinion On MSG
Few people were as well-versed in global cuisine as Anthony Bourdain, a beloved celebrity chef known for his travels across the world in TV shows like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and the lesser-known "A Cook's Tour" before it. Thus, when it comes to MSG, a flavor enhancer used in many Chinese dishes, it should be unsurprising to learn that Bourdain had strong opinions on the subject of both the additive itself and people's reactions to it over the decades.
MSG, which is short for monosodium glutamate, has long been the topic of debate, with some saying the flavor enhancer would give them symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and other ailments. However, Bourdain long detested this talking point — which was known to the world as Chinese Restaurant Syndrome. The well-respected chef expressed his disdain for the idea that small helpings of MSG could do harm to one's body in the third episode of Season 8 of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." While walking with his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, through the city of Sichuan, China, Bourdain dove into the subject of MSG, stating, "I think it's good stuff... Nobody [has a reaction to it], it's a lie, man."
Bourdain's love for MSG and Chinese cuisine
Now, while the stigma surrounding MSG has, thankfully, become less common in recent years, Chinese Restaurant Syndrome was a concept that originated in 1968 and has been considered real by many Americans well into the 21st century. This is despite the fact that the MSG chemical compound can be found naturally in countless foods and drinks, not just as an enhancer in Chinese cuisine. Thus, Bourdain believed the negative reaction to MSG stemmed from one place — racism. "[MSG is in] breast milk and parmesan," Bourdain mentioned to Ripert, "You want to know what causes Chinese Restaurant Syndrome? Racism. 'Oh, I have a headache. It must've been the Chinese guy!'"
Bourdain's defense of MSG and Chinese food shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the chef's work. The New York-born chef's love for the country's food and culture is quite well-documented, with him visiting China nine separate times throughout his television tenure. Furthermore, Bourdain's love, respect, and general appreciation for Asian cuisines were the subject of many of the best episodes of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and grew him a massive fanbase among nations across the continent.