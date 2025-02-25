Why Anthony Bourdain Had A Fierce Opinion On MSG

Few people were as well-versed in global cuisine as Anthony Bourdain, a beloved celebrity chef known for his travels across the world in TV shows like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and the lesser-known "A Cook's Tour" before it. Thus, when it comes to MSG, a flavor enhancer used in many Chinese dishes, it should be unsurprising to learn that Bourdain had strong opinions on the subject of both the additive itself and people's reactions to it over the decades.

MSG, which is short for monosodium glutamate, has long been the topic of debate, with some saying the flavor enhancer would give them symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and other ailments. However, Bourdain long detested this talking point — which was known to the world as Chinese Restaurant Syndrome. The well-respected chef expressed his disdain for the idea that small helpings of MSG could do harm to one's body in the third episode of Season 8 of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." While walking with his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, through the city of Sichuan, China, Bourdain dove into the subject of MSG, stating, "I think it's good stuff... Nobody [has a reaction to it], it's a lie, man."