These 8 Types Of Nightmare Customers Shouldn't Be Allowed In Another Restaurant Ever Again

After working nearly a decade in the restaurant industry in both front- and back-of-house positions, I'm fairly confident in saying I've seen it all: the good, the bad, the ugly, and the slightly traumatizing. But hey, when you're in your 20s and trying to get through college I guess it builds character.

For anyone who has worked in food service, we can probably agree that most restaurants do not support the common saying: "The customer is always right." For most us, experiences with nightmare customers still haunt us to this day. Every now and then I think about my very first job and Ralph, a gray-haired regular who pushed the boundaries of how long you can sit at at a café by day and camped nearby at night. He spent all his time writing explicit adult fiction and somehow always managed to leave me with a bathroom disaster to clean every night before closing. Thanks, Ralph.

If I'd had a magic wand, I would've banned Ralph from every restaurant in existence along with the other more common nightmare customers who made this list. If you've also worked in restaurants, you may have dealt with some of the same people yourself. At the very least, you can take this as a reminder of exactly what not to do as a customer. While there's no universal law that can prohibit someone from all restaurants, businesses absolutely reserve the right to refuse service to customers like these, and in some cases they should do so.