What 'Tipped Employee' Actually Means — And Just How Little Money They Can Make

When you think of tipped workers, you probably imagine waiters, bartenders, and delivery drivers. Sure, you might also tip a barista at a cafe or a valet who parks your car, but tipped employee jobs go well beyond this, spanning many American industries. The legal definition of a tipped employee is extremely broad, which makes it applicable in surprising situations if an employee wished to invoke it. According to the Department of Labor, a tipped employee is anyone "engaged in an occupation in which they customarily and regularly receive more than $30 a month in tips." This includes (but is by no means limited to) bartenders, wait staff, taxi drivers, pet groomers, aestheticians, hotel staff, makeup artists, casino workers, and more. As pooled tips are counted toward that $30, back-of-house employees such as kitchen workers and even cleaners could be considered tipped employees.

In most of the country, employers only have to pay tipped employees a portion of minimum wage, with the idea being they are relying on tips to make up the rest. This "subminimum wage" is just $2.13 per hour in states that adhere to the $7.25 federal minimum wage. In cases where tips don't add up to $7.25 an hour (or whatever that state's minimum wage happens to be), employers are legally required to top up their workers' wages to minimum wage with a payment called a tip credit. There is a FICA tax credit employers can claim on tip credits, which is an attempt to encourage accurate reporting in an industry where it can often go ignored.