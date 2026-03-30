Should Tips Be Banned? 2 In 5 Americans Think So

Around the world, tipping is used as a way to show appreciation for people providing services. It's a great system that allows workers to earn a little extra, and it's fairly uncontroversial almost everywhere — except in the United States. Here, tipping has gotten absolutely out of hand, and I say this as someone who's worked as a waitress at Chili's.

Whereas leaving a 10% tip at a restaurant is typical in many other countries, in the U.S., the minimum has consistently risen so that it now sits between about 20 and 25%. To make matters worse, businesses have begun asking for tips in instances where there is no service at all, like at self-serve checkouts. Consumers have had enough. Tensions have risen so much that two out of five Americans think tips should be completely banned, according to a March 2026 WalletHub study.

While this seems a bit extreme, it reflects just how frustrated people feel, especially since U.S. tipping culture is a result of special rules that benefit restaurants but hurt both employees and customers. If the country has more extreme tipping expectations than anywhere else, it's partly because the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 allowed restaurants to pay employees less than the minimum wage if they received tips. This certainly contributes to why 64% of people think businesses are using tips to replace salaries, as per WalletHub. In my case, Chili's paid me around $3.75 per hour (the federal minimum is $2.13). The rest of my earnings came out of customers' pockets.