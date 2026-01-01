Consider These Things When Deciding Whether Or Not To Tip At A Buffet

Buffets spark one of the most persistent tipping debates. If you're serving yourself, why leave extra on the table? The answer comes down to the kind of service you're getting. While no one is taking your order, there's usually a server clearing dishes, refilling drinks, or grabbing small extras like napkins and condiments. That kind of behind-the-scenes attention is why etiquette experts generally suggest tipping around 10% at a buffet, especially when you're receiving some level of table service. Even when you don't notice it, someone is also responsible for bussing tables and making sure the buffet line itself stays replenished and clean.

Advice columns have long reinforced that gratuities apply even when the work looks less obvious, and diners who assume that self-service means no tip are often overlooking the people who make buffets run smoothly. Guidance on how much to tip at restaurants usually stresses effort, not format, which explains why buffet etiquette still includes tipping for staff support. And as The Salty Waitress has pointed out, even a modest tip acknowledges that you didn't bus your own plates or restock the mashed potatoes.