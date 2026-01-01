Consider These Things When Deciding Whether Or Not To Tip At A Buffet
Buffets spark one of the most persistent tipping debates. If you're serving yourself, why leave extra on the table? The answer comes down to the kind of service you're getting. While no one is taking your order, there's usually a server clearing dishes, refilling drinks, or grabbing small extras like napkins and condiments. That kind of behind-the-scenes attention is why etiquette experts generally suggest tipping around 10% at a buffet, especially when you're receiving some level of table service. Even when you don't notice it, someone is also responsible for bussing tables and making sure the buffet line itself stays replenished and clean.
Advice columns have long reinforced that gratuities apply even when the work looks less obvious, and diners who assume that self-service means no tip are often overlooking the people who make buffets run smoothly. Guidance on how much to tip at restaurants usually stresses effort, not format, which explains why buffet etiquette still includes tipping for staff support. And as The Salty Waitress has pointed out, even a modest tip acknowledges that you didn't bus your own plates or restock the mashed potatoes.
Why tipping at buffets keeps sparking debate
The buffet tipping question stirs stronger feelings than most dining scenarios because it highlights the tension between paying for food and paying for labor. For some diners, leaving anything extra feels unnecessary, since they're carrying their own plates and choosing their own food. For others, not tipping feels unfair to staff who are still providing essential service, just in a less visible way. That's why you'll find endless forum threads and etiquette guides trying to sort out where the line should be drawn. Buffets are uniquely positioned in the broader conversation about tipping culture. Unlike full-service restaurants, they blur the roles of customer and server, which is why opinions are so divided.
Some argue that the model proves the point that service charges or built-in wages would be clearer than discretionary tipping. Others maintain that gratuities — however small — are part of showing respect for the staff's work. If you're confused, you're not alone: Diners struggle with when to leave a tip across all kinds of settings, like at coffee shops and hotels, and buffets just amplify the uncertainty. Until there's a universal standard, leaving something, even if it's less than you'd tip at a sit-down meal, acknowledges the real effort that keeps those all-you-can-eat stations humming.