Should You Tip At A Cafe? Here's What Reddit Baristas Say

Most consumers agree that tipping culture has become quite extreme in recent years, with many dreading dining out not only at sit-down restaurants but at more laid-back eateries, as well. The topic of whether or not you should tip (and how much when you do) comes up frequently with fast food restaurants (where touch-screen tip tablets have become incredibly popular), but is arguably even more difficult to gauge at cafes. Well, luckily, Reddit has come to the rescue with several baristas giving their input on how much you should tip. The answer? However much you want, really.

The general consensus on Reddit is that, while you're more than welcome to tip a few dollars to your barista at a cafe, a single person getting a coffee and a snack is rarely expected to leave a tip for what they're purchasing. "Tips are entirely optional," a former barista assured. "If you don't tip, I don't care. You paid for a good, I am paid to provide that good." Another added that, for small individual purchases, the math of even a small tip comes out to a disproportionate amount. "$1 on a batch brew, sure you're being nice, but that's like a 40% tip," the barista noted. "It's weird, when I think of it like that."

While some baristas at cafes are subject to "tipped wages" — which means a lower base pay that is expected to be supplemented by tips — most are paid standard wages by their cafes, lessening the need for tips. "It's not like we make waiter/waitressing wages and rely on tips," a former barista and waitress said on Reddit. "Tips are always appreciated in a coffee shop but I never expected it."