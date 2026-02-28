Should You Tip At A Cafe? Here's What Reddit Baristas Say
Most consumers agree that tipping culture has become quite extreme in recent years, with many dreading dining out not only at sit-down restaurants but at more laid-back eateries, as well. The topic of whether or not you should tip (and how much when you do) comes up frequently with fast food restaurants (where touch-screen tip tablets have become incredibly popular), but is arguably even more difficult to gauge at cafes. Well, luckily, Reddit has come to the rescue with several baristas giving their input on how much you should tip. The answer? However much you want, really.
The general consensus on Reddit is that, while you're more than welcome to tip a few dollars to your barista at a cafe, a single person getting a coffee and a snack is rarely expected to leave a tip for what they're purchasing. "Tips are entirely optional," a former barista assured. "If you don't tip, I don't care. You paid for a good, I am paid to provide that good." Another added that, for small individual purchases, the math of even a small tip comes out to a disproportionate amount. "$1 on a batch brew, sure you're being nice, but that's like a 40% tip," the barista noted. "It's weird, when I think of it like that."
While some baristas at cafes are subject to "tipped wages" — which means a lower base pay that is expected to be supplemented by tips — most are paid standard wages by their cafes, lessening the need for tips. "It's not like we make waiter/waitressing wages and rely on tips," a former barista and waitress said on Reddit. "Tips are always appreciated in a coffee shop but I never expected it."
Times when you should always tip your barista at a cafe
While there are plenty of other actions that baristas hate more than non-tippers, that doesn't mean you should never tip. It's always great to tip when you receive excellent service, be it in terms of speed, friendliness, helpfulness, or a combination of all three. However, there are also instances when it'd be considered mildly impolite not to tip your barista.
Generally speaking, if you're getting an overly complicated drink (such as the many annoying secret menu items that Starbucks baristas are forced to make), you should probably give your barista a tip to make up for your intricate demands. "It depends on the complexity of the drink being prepared," a barista admitted. "Once a customer starts asking for three different flavors and steamed oat milk to 140 degrees ... I hope they are kind enough to see the hoops they'd like me to jump through to make them a latte."
Or, even if it's not an inherently complicated order, buying food that's made-to-order at a cafe is another great reason to give a reasonable tip, as it requires labor beyond merely filling up a cup or grabbing a pastry off the shelf. Furthermore, if you're buying multiple drinks and treats for a group of people, it will take more time and effort and warrants a traditional fair tip. In cases like these, your best bet is likely sticking to the traditional 20% tip and carrying on with your day.