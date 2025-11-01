Baristas Hate It When You Do These 12 Things

Before we dive in, let's get one thing straight. Baristas love you — really, we do — and this writer is speaking with several years of experience working as a barista. You keep us employed, we, in turn, keep you caffeinated, and we both remind each other that humanity still has a "shot," literally. But (you had to know there was a "but" coming), there are just a few things you do that make us question our career choices as we froth your triple caff, half-sweet, light ice, four-extra-pump of caramel oat milk latte at 5:01 a.m. (are you the person waiting right at the door the second the coffee shop opens?)

Now, we're not asking for much. We know you're tired, don't want to be late to the important places you are going, and are generally just trying to survive another workday without losing your cool in rush hour traffic. We see you. In fact, we baristas have seen every version of pre-caffeine chaos, from the customer who treats the poor soul at the register like it's Sunday confession, or the coffee client who insists on "extra hot" (every single day), only to ask for an ice cube in it after all. "Too hot" is a double entendre in this case, because behavior like this? Well, it gets baristas heated.

But again, this isn't hate mail. Think of it more like a friendly little letter. Just as learning how to become a better Starbucks customer can improve the experience for both you and the staff, consider this a how-to guide for not being that customer.