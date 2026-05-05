How Much You Actually Should Be Tipping Your Bartender

Despite being a bit controversial, one could argue that tipping etiquette is fairly simple in most cases — when in doubt, tip between 15% and 20% of the bill. However, there are plenty of circumstances where this principle doesn't apply, and visiting a bar can sometimes be one of them. Similar to how the amount you tip a barista can differ depending on your drink order, there are a few factors that impact how much you should be tipping a bartender. Luckily, we got to speak with the founder of Kobayashi Bar, Yu Jiang Zhao, about how to tip when visiting a bar and what variables play into that decision.

"One to two dollars per well drink, two to three on craft cocktails, and 20% of the total tab cost if it is the last one of the night," Yu advised. However, the ideal tip can also differ depending on what kind of bar you're drinking at. Because local bars typically offer low-priced cocktails and well drinks, tipping there is much simpler than at more expensive establishments. "At neighborhood bars with drinks for $7-$10, tipping per drink is clearer since percentages can be somewhat awkward here. At craft bars with drinks for $18, using percentages is more appropriate," Yu added. "Two dollars on $18 is simply too little."