How Much You Actually Should Be Tipping Your Bartender
Despite being a bit controversial, one could argue that tipping etiquette is fairly simple in most cases — when in doubt, tip between 15% and 20% of the bill. However, there are plenty of circumstances where this principle doesn't apply, and visiting a bar can sometimes be one of them. Similar to how the amount you tip a barista can differ depending on your drink order, there are a few factors that impact how much you should be tipping a bartender. Luckily, we got to speak with the founder of Kobayashi Bar, Yu Jiang Zhao, about how to tip when visiting a bar and what variables play into that decision.
"One to two dollars per well drink, two to three on craft cocktails, and 20% of the total tab cost if it is the last one of the night," Yu advised. However, the ideal tip can also differ depending on what kind of bar you're drinking at. Because local bars typically offer low-priced cocktails and well drinks, tipping there is much simpler than at more expensive establishments. "At neighborhood bars with drinks for $7-$10, tipping per drink is clearer since percentages can be somewhat awkward here. At craft bars with drinks for $18, using percentages is more appropriate," Yu added. "Two dollars on $18 is simply too little."
Should you tip your bartender after every drink?
Beyond tipping a few dollars for inexpensive drinks and 20% for pricier ones, another important variable when tipping at a bar is when you decide to do it. While Yu alluded to the fact that you can add an all-encompassing tip when you close your tab at the end, he also noted why this likely isn't your best choice.
Ultimately, good service should always be reciprocated by a good tip, but a good tip can also lead to better service. "Tipping per drink is important because bartenders keep track of it," Yu explained. "Tipping the first round brings you additional and better drinks later. Tipping 20% on your tab at the end of the night is mathematically correct, but won't give you the same treatment within the shift." Luckily, this method comes pretty naturally to Gen Z bar-goers since they rarely open tabs anyway.
Nevertheless, as is always the case with tipping, it's up to you to decide when to tip your bartender and how much. However, even if you're one of the handful of people who believe tipping in America should be outright banned, keep in mind how vital tipping is to those in the service industry when doing so. "One bartender can serve about 200 transactions in one shift," Yu reminded, "and tips become a big part of salary in many states."