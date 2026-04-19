Should You Be Tipping On Takeout Orders You Pick Up? Here's What Restaurant Workers Say

Tipping is a hot-button issue. In the United States, where 25% is expected for good service and anything below 20% is a snub, tips can be a big chunk of your monthly expenses. Understandably, customers are asking questions about when to tip, and why it's necessary. Do you have to tip on fast food, for example? How about tipping etiquette in a coffee shop? Then, of course, there's takeout orders you go to pick up.

For many people, picking food up is a way to save money by avoiding the hefty cut DoorDash and Uber Eats take, but that doesn't mean you should skip the tip. A lot of work goes into taking your order, preparing and packing your food, and making sure that it's ready when you arrive.

As a former counter employee in a college-town Chinese takeout, I remember the work all too well. I've had many jobs in the service industry, from fine-dining waiting and cocktail mixology to sandwich slinging and making lattes, but nothing compares to the takeout counter at that strip-mall Chinese spot during midterms. It was stressful, complicated, boring, and badly paid. This isn't always the case and you should use judgement when deciding how much to tip on takeout, but the job is never just handing over food.

Tips for takeout don't have to be percentage-based, since a few dollars here and there add up over a busy shift. Redditors who have experience working in takeout-heavy environments recommend a couple of dollars per order, and a bit more if you're getting a large family dinner or making a lot of special requests. I tend to agree with them.