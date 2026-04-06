DoorDash Or Uber Eats: Which App Takes The Bigger Cut From Your Meal?

Everyone who orders food through apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash knows they're a lot more expensive than dining in or calling directly for pickup. The fact that they're pretty much always a rip-off doesn't stop most of us from using them, though. If you've ever found yourself sitting on the sofa late at night scrolling through the last few restaurants open, you've probably wondered whether DoorDash or Uber Eats is the least worst decision you could be making, financially speaking.

To compare the cost of DoorDash and Uber Eats, you could open both apps, fill your cart the same, and take a look at the final price. It'll vary based on adaptive fees and special offers, but it's not exactly a difficult task. As DoorDashers start crowdsourcing retirement funds and Zohran Mamdani cracks down on delivery apps due to missing driver pay, many of us are worried about where our money is even going when we order delivery.

Unfortunately, it's hard to determine whether DoorDash or Uber Eats takes a bigger cut from what you, the customer, pay. Customer fee structures seem to be similar, but a lot of publicly available information is murky. Fee structures for both customers and restaurants have changed over the years, and both DoorDash and Uber Eats state that their fees are variable and often set algorithmically. That being said, we do have some numbers to work with. According to a 2023 article from CNET, DoorDash tends to be marginally more affordable than Uber Eats for orders under $50.