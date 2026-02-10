This Restaurant Seating Mistake Is Likely Annoying Your Server

If you're making a dinner reservation, it's understandable that you'd want the evening to be perfect. You've looked at the menu ahead of time and maybe you have a specific table in mind. After all, sitting in the crowded center of the restaurant could be the mistake that ruins your meal, right? However, demanding to choose your own spot can be a quick way to start trouble. For some perspective from the other side of the restaurant, we spoke to Frankie Weinberg, author, distinguished professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans, and the co-owner of the New Orleans restaurants Pomelo and Good Catch.

Weinberg explained that restaurant seating is a "fragile system" which is carefully organized by the restaurant staff, even if it may not look that way. According to Weinberg, "From the guest's point-of-view, they might walk into a restaurant and see empty tables that they like the look of, but what they do not realize is that the table is likely linked to another reservation of someone who is coming in soon, and which, if seated there, the fragile system would fold like dominoes." Something as minor as stealing a chair from another restaurant table if your party is too big can throw it off, so attempting to force your way onto a different table will only mess up everyone's dinner plans.