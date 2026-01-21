Restaurant Customers Should Refrain From This Behavior If Their Party Is Too Big

Have you ever walked into a restaurant with a whole bunch of friends, relatives, or coworkers and found that even the biggest table could not accommodate your party? That can be frustrating, but in most cases, it's not something you should remedy by snagging more chairs to cram under the table or shoving two tables together. Doing so can cause more problems than it solves, says Charles Richardson, the food and beverage director at Cripple Creek, Colorado's Double Eagle Hotel & Casino. "This might be acceptable in small cafes with flexible seating and light, modular furniture, where there are no reservations or strict service procedures," he told The Takeout. "However, in most cases, it is best to refrain from doing this, simply because guests do not see the overall layout of the room, may block passageways for staff or other customers, and do not know which tables are reserved."

Another thing about those empty tables is that perhaps the restaurant is deliberately holding them empty to control the workflow at any given time. Or, as Richardson reminded us, "... there may already be guests sitting there who have simply stepped away briefly." This same thing applies to helping yourself to what appear to be spare chairs or table settings, since you don't know if someone's already using them.