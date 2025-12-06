How To Split The Bill At A Restaurant Without Angering Staff (Or Your Friends)

It's not far-fetched to assume that most people's least favorite part of dining at a restaurant is the paying process. While this is especially the case if you find yourself at overpriced steakhouses, frustration can easily arise as you attempt to split a check several different ways and either discover that you and your party can't or are met with an incredibly disappointed server. Ultimately, avoiding this situation is the best course of action, and while there are a handful of ways to do so, it's smart to figure it all out before you go to the restaurant in the first place.

We spoke to Nick Leighton — Emmy-winning journalist, co-host of the podcast "Were You Raised By Wolves?", and overall etiquette expert — who gave us some insight on the best practices for paying after dining with a large party. "It's ideal to make arrangements about money before the meal," Leighton advised, "If you need separate checks, best to tell the server early." When everyone is on the same page from the beginning, it makes the paying portion of the meal much easier to deal with.