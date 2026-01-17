The Restaurant Seating Mistake That Can Quickly Ruin Your Meal

We're guessing you don't go out to eat every day. Unless you're one of the undercover reporters Michelin sends to restaurants in order to formulate the yearly guide, you probably only go out to eat a couple times per month. And with the economy being what it is, you may only go out to a really nice restaurant once or twice a year for your birthday or anniversary — if that. With that in mind, you probably want to make sure your experience goes as smoothly as possible — which is why you'll want to avoid sitting in an especially high-traffic area.

Why is that? It's simple. If you're going out to eat with someone, you're probably interested in conversing with them, which is markedly more difficult when a waiter is breezing past your seat to prepare one of those absurd tableside dish presentations every 10 seconds. Of course it's not the waiter's fault — they have a job to do, after all, and they're certainly not obligated to take the scenic route just so you can chit-chat — but the commotion could make your dinner a little more frustrating, and for the money you're probably spending (even at a modestly-priced restaurant), any amount of frustration is too much. That's why, if you can help it, you should avoid sitting near places like the kitchen door, or the entrance to the patio.