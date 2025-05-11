Why Waiters Actually Hate When You Stack Your Plates At A Restaurant

It's an easy thing to do, even out of habit. You're in a restaurant and your server is busy but you don't want your dirty plates in front of you. You think you're helping by stacking them up and sliding them to the table's edge for easy pick up, right? No. As a former server, so many things are wrong with this scenario.

Are there two types of people? Some know how to stack in order of size and shape: a large plate on the bottom, layering up from there with all the utensils on top. Is it asking that much of others not to put a big plate on a smaller one, or slide a bowl with a spoon in it under a plate? It seems like a task that doesn't require special training or talent, but it created an unnecessary pet peeve for me, not to mention a few crashes en route to the kitchen.

Ah, the flashbacks I had watching the table next to me "help" their server while I was having lunch today. Sure, I thanked my customers back then as I grabbed their stack of dishes, hoping it wouldn't fall, but I was always reminded I had no idea what was in the pile as I inadvertently stuck my thumb into something mushy. So... helpful.