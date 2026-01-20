Not All Restaurants Fully Support This Common Saying Regarding Their Customers

What would a restaurant be without customers? A big empty building with tables in it, that's what. Any business relies on customers to keep it afloat, and when you're in the hospitality industry (which encompasses hotels, nightclubs, and indeed, restaurants), keeping your guests happy is especially important. But in case you want to whip out that old chestnut — "the customer is always right" — you should know that the dynamic between guests and staff is considerably more nuanced. We talked to Charles Richardson, the food and beverage director at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and he told us that customers, as important as they may be, are not always right.

"For me, [the phrase] means respecting the guest's expectations, as long as they do not contradict the restaurant's rules and common sense," Richardson said. Unfortunately, some guests take it to mean that they are genuinely infallible and carry themselves like King Louis XIV. "Some guests take [the phrase] literally, allowing themselves to pressure the staff or ignore the rules, but thankfully this does not happen often," Richardson said. Just be sure to do your part and avoid complaining about prices to the waitstaff, as well as refraining from hemming and hawing at the drive-thru window.