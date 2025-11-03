The Time-Consuming Drive-Thru Behavior That Is Guaranteed To Make People Mad

Every now and then you get an ideal drive-thru experience. There are no cars in front of you, your order is taken promptly through a speaker that facilitates clear communication between you and the employee, and you get exactly what you asked for without being told to pull into a parking space and wait for five minutes. But, more often, you're faced with some sort of inconvenience. You and the employee have to talk through a speaker with a sound quality that suggests it was fished from the bottom of the Marianas Trench; your food isn't prepared promptly; or — perhaps worst of all — there's a car in front of you that just can't decide what they want to order. Don't be that car.

We've all been stuck behind that one guy at the concession stand who can't decide what snack to get for the movie, even though the menu is pretty thoroughly standardized (popcorn, candy, things of that nature). Surely it can't be that hard to figure out what you want to eat! And this is especially true for fast food chains: not only are there set menus that are more or less the same across the country, but this information is easily accessible online for you to peruse at your leisure. Take a few minutes to case the joint, consider your options, consult your Magic 8 Ball, whatever you need to do — then make your way to the drive-thru.