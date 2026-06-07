Do You Really Need A Microwave? Here's How The Alternatives Stack Up

The microwave has been a staple of kitchens since its introduction to consumers in the 1950s (once they stopped being so gigantic and expensive, anyway). In terms of convenience and utility it was pretty much unmatched, as it made reheating leftovers and preparing frozen dinners a breeze. Today, there are still plenty of uses for microwaves and there's a good chance you have one in your kitchen already, but what if you had other options for preparing food which could do the same job as a microwave but better? We'll take a look at microwaves, air fryers, and other cooking appliances to weigh the pros and cons and let you decide which one you need.

Let's get into microwaves first. You're probably familiar with all the benefits and drawbacks of this particular machine, but just in case: Microwaves use radiation to heat the molecules in your food. That's certainly handy, and if a certain food is designed to be prepared in a microwave all is well. It also makes reheating and defrosting a cinch, although there are some foods you should think twice before reheating. One major weakness, however, is that it's pretty bad at cooking raw food due to a number of cold spots and a lack of browning. So, if you're looking to cook a steak you shouldn't reach for your microwave.