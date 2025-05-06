The Simple Trick To Make Air-Fried Foods Taste Deep-Fried
In theory, an air fryer is a godsend — you get the taste of deep-fried food without having to be drowned in a sea of oil. But in some situations, air fryers don't live up to the hype. What you're expecting is crisp food, barely any oil, and easy cleanup. Is that what you get, though? That "crispy" claim in practice feels a little ... optimistic.
Air-fried chicken wings, which are supposed to be crunchy, can come out a little leathery. Fries that should snap in half are soggy like a bowl of cornflakes after sitting on the table for just a minute. If you've ever wondered why your air fryer creations don't always taste as good as the deep-fried glory you were promised, the solution is remarkably simple. So, what's the play?
The trick is to toss your food lightly in oil before it touches the air fryer basket — not gallons of oil, just a couple of teaspoons. Give your chicken, fries, or veggies a light coating, along with any desired seasoning, before they even reach the air fryer, and you'll be surprised at the huge difference such a tiny step makes, compared to trying to make air-fried foods indistinguishable from their deep-fried versions. This strategy can really level up your air-fried chicken, veggies, and pretty much anything else you throw in there.
Why pre-coating with oil makes all the difference
The whole magic of deep-frying comes from the way oil completely envelops food, crisping the outside in seconds. Air fryers use hot air, but tossing your food with oil before cooking basically cheats the system, giving a quick-sear advantage that deep-fried food naturally achieves. Tossing your food with oil before air frying helps create the Maillard reaction, which is that lovely browning effect that gives wonderful flavor and texture.
Most people think about that coveted sear you get on a steak when you bring up Maillard, and that's what you're going for by coating your food in oil. Even just a light coat makes a noticeable difference, especially for foods like breaded chicken tenders, homemade fries, or battered veggies that need a little extra boost to get golden and crispy. Just be extra careful, as air-frying chicken can be tricky, so you really have to be sharp if you choose to experiment with that protein first.
Best foods to oil up before air frying
Not everything needs a slick of oil before hitting the air fryer, but for a lot of fresh foods, it's a go. Fresh meats, vegetables, and anything with a breading or coating are prime candidates. Lightly tossing potato wedges or Brussels sprouts in a teaspoon or two of oil before air-frying can make all the difference in getting a crisp and golden finish. The same goes for asparagus, homemade fish sticks, or battered tofu — basically anything you want to taste fried without pulling out a Dutch oven full of oil. And yes, I pretty much just threw all my favorites out there for you to try, so you're welcome.
It's also important not to overdo it. Too much oil can cause your air fryer to smoke or leave your food soggy instead of crispy. A light, even coating is all you need to get that deep-fried texture without the mess and heaviness. If you're dealing with frozen pre-breaded foods, such as chicken nuggets or mozzarella sticks, they're usually already pre-oiled, so you can skip the extra step.