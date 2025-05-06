The Simple Trick To Make Air-Fried Foods Taste Deep-Fried

In theory, an air fryer is a godsend — you get the taste of deep-fried food without having to be drowned in a sea of oil. But in some situations, air fryers don't live up to the hype. What you're expecting is crisp food, barely any oil, and easy cleanup. Is that what you get, though? That "crispy" claim in practice feels a little ... optimistic.

Air-fried chicken wings, which are supposed to be crunchy, can come out a little leathery. Fries that should snap in half are soggy like a bowl of cornflakes after sitting on the table for just a minute. If you've ever wondered why your air fryer creations don't always taste as good as the deep-fried glory you were promised, the solution is remarkably simple. So, what's the play?

The trick is to toss your food lightly in oil before it touches the air fryer basket — not gallons of oil, just a couple of teaspoons. Give your chicken, fries, or veggies a light coating, along with any desired seasoning, before they even reach the air fryer, and you'll be surprised at the huge difference such a tiny step makes, compared to trying to make air-fried foods indistinguishable from their deep-fried versions. This strategy can really level up your air-fried chicken, veggies, and pretty much anything else you throw in there.