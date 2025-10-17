Don't Forget This Crucial Step When Cleaning Your Toaster Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Small kitchen appliances can be fantastic, but they are another item to clean, and improper cleaning is a big mistake people make when using appliances like a toaster oven. Not only will an unclean toaster oven cook less efficiently, but it's also a fire hazard. Between 2007 and 2011, these countertop workhorses were behind over 3,000 fires, and while food is often considered fancy when we set it on fire, that's not really a toaster oven's forte.

When you do make the time to clean your toaster oven, you should disassemble it first to ensure you clean every nook and cranny. First and foremost, unplug the appliance. Then remove the crumb tray and give it a good shake over your trash bin. Remove the drip pan and the racks as well, and soak them with the crumb tray in your sink filled with warm, soapy water. Once those parts are soaking, shake your toaster oven over your trash to empty out as much of the debris as you can. This will make cleaning the rest a lot easier. You can clean the interior by wiping it down with a wet cloth to remove any leftover crumbs and buildup. Mix half baking soda and half water to make a paste that you can gently use to scrub the interior and the door to remove any grease or residue. Wipe away the paste with the wet cloth when you're finished. The heating elements should be cleaned carefully with a soft-bristle brush.