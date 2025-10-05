How To Make Bacon Right In Your Toaster Oven

The toaster oven might not be the first appliance you think of for bacon, but it's one of the easiest ways to get crispy, evenly cooked strips without spattering grease all over your stovetop. The setup is incredibly simple: Line the tray with foil, place an oven-safe rack on top if you have one, and lay out your bacon slices in a single layer. Set the toaster oven to 400°F and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness and how crisp you like your bacon.

It's the same logic behind why baking bacon in the oven is so reliable — it works just as well in a smaller appliance. The trick is to watch your first batch closely, since toaster ovens vary. Pull it early if you like it chewy; let it go longer for extra crisp. Save the rendered fat, too, because as any of the mess-free bacon methods prove, it's liquid gold for frying eggs or roasting vegetables later. Once you dial in the timing, you'll never bother with stovetop splatter again.