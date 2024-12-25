The Original Microwave Ovens Were Gigantic—and Expensive

Before microwaves were helping us cut corners while cooking, they were helping Allied forces use short-range radars during World War II. Once the war was over, companies who had been making the equipment for the military had to pivot. This is how Raytheon began experimenting with microwaves (the waves) to create the first microwave (the appliance). There's a popular legend about how this now ubiquitous gadget came about: Supposedly, an engineer named Percy Spencer was working in the lab when he noticed that the candy bar he had in his pocket was melting. He then began experimenting with other foods to see whether he could replicate this effect.

Eventually, Raytheon began putting the brain power of its employees to work on a way to replicate this effect in an appliance. Although this story makes for good marketing, the reality is probably less fit for Hollywood. Like Spencer, many researchers in the magnetron lab noticed that radiation heats things up, and several people likely contributed to the invention.

Whatever the case may be, the result was the Radarange, a 1947 microwave oven that was meant for restaurants and airplanes rather than homes. These ovens were huge, and sold for up to $5,000, which would be around $70,700 today! Eight years later, Raytheon would unveil its first household microwave, the Tappan Model RL-1, which carried a price tag of $1,295 (or almost $15,300 in current money). However, its first year on the market was lackluster, with only 34 units sold.