The Original Microwave Ovens Were Gigantic—and Expensive
Before microwaves were helping us cut corners while cooking, they were helping Allied forces use short-range radars during World War II. Once the war was over, companies who had been making the equipment for the military had to pivot. This is how Raytheon began experimenting with microwaves (the waves) to create the first microwave (the appliance). There's a popular legend about how this now ubiquitous gadget came about: Supposedly, an engineer named Percy Spencer was working in the lab when he noticed that the candy bar he had in his pocket was melting. He then began experimenting with other foods to see whether he could replicate this effect.
Eventually, Raytheon began putting the brain power of its employees to work on a way to replicate this effect in an appliance. Although this story makes for good marketing, the reality is probably less fit for Hollywood. Like Spencer, many researchers in the magnetron lab noticed that radiation heats things up, and several people likely contributed to the invention.
Whatever the case may be, the result was the Radarange, a 1947 microwave oven that was meant for restaurants and airplanes rather than homes. These ovens were huge, and sold for up to $5,000, which would be around $70,700 today! Eight years later, Raytheon would unveil its first household microwave, the Tappan Model RL-1, which carried a price tag of $1,295 (or almost $15,300 in current money). However, its first year on the market was lackluster, with only 34 units sold.
How the microwave conquered home kitchens
Price wasn't the only issue with the Tappan Model RL-1. Because the model was gigantic, and had to be wall-mounted, people had to open a microwave-sized hole in their kitchen. In nine years, only 1,369 Model RL-1 microwaves were sold. Rather than being deterred, Raytheon kept working on improving the product, no doubt partly because other companies in countries like Japan were beginning to sell their own versions. The company finally hit gold in 1967, after acquiring Amana Refrigeration. Under this company, and after decades of research and technological improvement, Raytheon began selling the Amana Radarange. This countertop microwave had a retail price of $495 ($4,700 today), and would change world kitchens forever.
Now that the appliance was smaller, it could fit in practically any kitchen, and didn't require an entire home remodeling project. Less than a decade later, in 1975, microwaves were sold in higher numbers than gas ovens. A first time for the product, but certainly not the last. Amana Corporation continues to exist, and it still sells microwaves, though other companies like General Electrics and Samsung have edged it out of its market reign. Not everyone is completely on board with microwaves. There have been scares about their potential health risks since the 1970s (some people even question whether they can make body parts explode). But while the appliance is not really necessary, it certainly makes our fast-paced life easier. Because of that, we're betting that it's here to stay.