The Old-School Lasagna Dish You'll Rarely Find On Tables Today

Lasagna is one of Italy's oldest and most universally beloved culinary gifts to the world. The comforting layered dish dates back to ancient times, and plenty of delectable variations have developed over the centuries. These days, lasagna can be prepared with ricotta or béchamel, as well as any number of meat, seafood, or veggie fillings, and, as one old-school lasagna dish proves, even potatoes instead of pasta.

Potato lasagna might sound like a health-motivated modern variation that would make any self-respecting Italian boil over with rage, but surprisingly, it's a traditional recipe. While the exact origins of potato lasagna, or lasagne di patate, are unclear, the gluten-free dish seems to have originated in Italy during World War II, when pasta shortages forced ingenious cooks to find a tasty alternative to traditional noodle-based lasagna. Early versions of potato lasagna consisted of layers of potato and breadcrumbs, veggie-based sauce, and cheese, baked to oozy, bubbly perfection. The spud-based dish seems to have declined in popularity in the post-war era, but some might argue that it's long overdue for a comeback.