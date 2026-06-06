The Old-School Lasagna Dish You'll Rarely Find On Tables Today
Lasagna is one of Italy's oldest and most universally beloved culinary gifts to the world. The comforting layered dish dates back to ancient times, and plenty of delectable variations have developed over the centuries. These days, lasagna can be prepared with ricotta or béchamel, as well as any number of meat, seafood, or veggie fillings, and, as one old-school lasagna dish proves, even potatoes instead of pasta.
Potato lasagna might sound like a health-motivated modern variation that would make any self-respecting Italian boil over with rage, but surprisingly, it's a traditional recipe. While the exact origins of potato lasagna, or lasagne di patate, are unclear, the gluten-free dish seems to have originated in Italy during World War II, when pasta shortages forced ingenious cooks to find a tasty alternative to traditional noodle-based lasagna. Early versions of potato lasagna consisted of layers of potato and breadcrumbs, veggie-based sauce, and cheese, baked to oozy, bubbly perfection. The spud-based dish seems to have declined in popularity in the post-war era, but some might argue that it's long overdue for a comeback.
How to prepare potato lasagna
Potato lasagna is essentially the same as regular lasagna, but made with layers of roasted potato slices instead of cooked pasta sheets. This carbohydrate swap comes with several clear benefits: It cuts down on prep and cooking time, doesn't require genius pasta-layering tricks, and is naturally gluten-free. Plenty of potato lasagna variations can be found online, but the basic formula is quite simple and forgiving. In a baking dish, layer roasted, thinly sliced potatoes with your desired fillings — pesto and ricotta, prosciutto and béchamel, sausage and spinach, traditional ragu, or truly, whatever floats your boat — top it off with a layer of real deal Italian cheese like Parmigiana Reggiano, and bake for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the thickness and fillings.
If the concept of potato lasagna has you intrigued, but you're not ready to scrap the pasta entirely, Ligurian lasagne di patate combines the best of both worlds. The vegetarian dish traditionally consists of pasta, potatoes, béchamel sauce, and top-quality pesto Genovese, layered and baked for a flavorful, double-carb delight. No matter how you slice it, this old-school tater-packed twist on lasagna is well worth a try. And if you're hungry for more ways to level up your Italian cooking, check out these 12 must-try lasagna upgrades.