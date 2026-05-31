Dupe Detective: Do Trader Joe's Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches Best Uncrustables?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich may already be a pretty perfect treat in its most basic form, but there are still plenty of ways to iterate on that perfection. It's possible to grill your next peanut butter and jelly sandwich, for instance, for a crispier, gooier take on the timeless classic. It's even possible to elevate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cottage cheese for some added protein. Of course, the most iconic twist on the PB&J available in grocery stores is the Smuckers brand's Uncrustables, packing its proprietary peanut butter and jelly into crustless, pillowy pockets of bread.

For this edition of Dupe Detective, I picked up a box of Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches from Trader Joe's and compared them to Smuckers' classic Strawberry Jam Uncrustables. The peanut butter and jelly sandwich may be a perfect idea, but not all PB&Js are created equal — something as simple as a creamier peanut butter or a fruitier jelly can make or break a PB&J recipe. So, how does the Trader Joe's Uncrustables dupe stack up against its name-brand inspiration? I snagged two of the sandwiches to see just how alike these school lunch box staples really are.