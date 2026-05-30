11 Best Slow Cooker Meats For A Flavorful Sandwich

If you are the type of cook who prefers to do the bare minimum and still end up with something that tastes like you spent all day on it, the slow cooker is what you need. Its perfect for those days when you need to assemble and prep ingredients in the morning, go do your thing, and return to meat that's tender, deeply flavorful, and ready to dive into. Ideally piled onto bread and layered with as little or as many toppings as you prefer, a good slow-cooked meat is a blank canvas for whatever combination of sauces, pickles, slaws, and toppings you're in the mood for.

To get into the best cuts for the job, we spoke to three experts who know their way around both a slow cooker and a good sandwich. Chef Shawn Matijevich is the Online Culinary Arts and Food Operations Lead Chef-Instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, bringing his professional kitchen perspective to this slow cooker conversation. Ashley Lonsdale is a French Culinary Institute graduate, former private chef, and currently chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, where she helps home cooks build confidence with quality meat. Scott Thomas is the founder of GrillinFools.com and CookinFools.com, known for foolproof, step-by-step recipes that take the guesswork out of cooking. Ahead, their picks for the cuts that genuinely shine when treated with the low and slow heat a slow cooker excels in, and the sandwiches worth building around them.