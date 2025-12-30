For The Best Ground Beef, Stop Making This Mistake While It's Cooking

Ground beef doesn't look like any other type of beef you'll find at the butcher. It's pulverized in the grinder before it lands in your pan, and it can be transformed into several kinds of dishes, from burgers to tacos to casseroles. To help you prepare the tastiest ground beef, we spoke with Jennifer Borchardt, culinary director at Pre Brands. She noted that a common mistake when cooking ground beef is stirring it too much, saying, "Every time you stir, you're cooling the meat down and preventing it from browning."

On its face, Borchardt's advice seems almost counterintuitive. Many of us like to stir constantly to prevent the meat from burning, but experts disagree. Too much stirring slows the browning process, making it more difficult for the meat to develop that deep brown, crispy quality we love in our ground beef. Instead, you'll get ground beef that's more of a vague gray-brown because it's been somewhat steamed instead of sauteed – and it can turn out tough, with less flavor than you'd like.