Why Do Turkey Legs Taste So Much Better At The Fair?

Turkey legs, in the parlance of our times, hit different at a fair. Whether you get one at a Renaissance Faire or you shell out for one at a Disney theme park, the experience is equally delightful: a slab of meat that's large enough to give someone a concussion, easily portable thanks to the bone, and dripping with delectable juices and smoky flavor. A far cry from your aunt's overcooked Thanksgiving turkey, these behemoths of bird meat would be enough to send a medieval Guy Fieri straight to Ye Olde Flavour Towne.

But aside from giving you the chance to feel like Henry VIII grabbing a snack between beheadings, why is a turkey leg at the fair so delicious? As with so many other meat recipes, the answer has to do with salt and fire.

Turkey legs are thoroughly wet-cured before being smoked, meaning they are left to rest in a saltwater solution much like the one used to smoke hams. This is why, if you've ever eaten a turkey leg from a ren faire, you might think it tastes more like pork than poultry. It's pretty on-brand considering that medieval societies cured their meat to preserve it, as wet-curing is exactly how to make a piece of meat last without the wonders of modern refrigeration.