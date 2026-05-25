14 Breakfast Burrito Tips Reddit Swears By

Breakfast burritos just might be the perfect morning food. Not only are they delicious, but they're also easy to eat on the move and simple to make. Given their popularity, Reddit obviously has thoughts on the best ways to prepare them. The dish has spawned multiple threads, with folks eager to share recipes and tricks. What's revealing is how adaptable the burrito is to regional ingredients and personal preferences. The recipes and techniques we uncovered demonstrate that there are dozens of ways to make the perfect burrito. Given the plethora of options, there's never a reason to be stuck in a burrito rut.

Like most foods, it's difficult to pinpoint the exact time and place the breakfast burrito was invented. However, Tia Sophia's, a diner in Santa Fe, added a breakfast burrito to its menu in the 1970s, and that's generally accepted as the OG. The breakfast burrito the diner serves today includes eggs, potato, and a choice of sausage, ham, bacon, or bologna. Then, the burrito is smothered in chile and topped with cheese. That's just one way to make it, so read on for Reddit tips to get the most out of your breakfast burrito.