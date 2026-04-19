The Underhanded Bribe That Made Tater Tots A Breakfast Staple

There have been instances throughout history of amazing foods born from byproducts. One such example is the ingenious origin of tater tots, which were created using potato scraps the founders of Ore-Ida didn't want to waste. While this is a somewhat-known origin story, what most don't know is that the tasty tot almost didn't get past the starting line after its invention. It took some clever thinking and a little old-fashioned bribery.

In 1954, Francis Nephi Grigg was standing in a Miami beach hotel, far from his home base in Ontario, Oregon. In his possession was a 15-pound bag of his new potato product, the world's first tater tots, which he'd smuggled across the country into the Fontainebleau Hotel. He'd arrived during the National Potato Convention, but he wasn't there to enter his invention into any contests. Instead, he wanted the hotel to serve the tots for breakfast to a group of men well-experienced in all things potato.

He hadn't made any arrangements to do this, however. Instead, he'd just shown up with tots in hand, so the hotel chef was initially reluctant to help him. Grigg found he had to resort to bribery to convince the man to cook and serve the bite-sized spuds. After some persuasion, the chef agreed, and tables received a little saucer of tots to try.

Reviews came in quickly, as people practically inhaled the fried potato creations. More importantly, diners asked where they could get more. Grigg took home this major win with excitement for the future, but the tater tot journey to fame and fortune was just beginning. After all, the product didn't even have a name yet.