The Most Planted Orange In Florida Is Prized For Its Sweet Juice

Of all the citrus varieties in the country, oranges produce the most popular juice for drinking with no additional ingredients necessary (unless, of course, you want to add your favorite type of sparkling wine to it for easy two-ingredient mimosas). No offense to grapefruit juice fans, but orange juice contains the perfect amount of sweet and tang, without the overt bitterness of the former. While both Florida and California are known for sprawling orange groves, it's Florida that grows huge numbers of Valencia oranges, which are beloved for their abundant and very sweet juice.

Valencia oranges have thinner skin, which means there's more pulp and therefore juice compared to other varietals, along with a lower seed count. If you've ever poured yourself a glass of orange juice and left it sitting on the table, and then noticed it tastes a little bitter after a while, then the juice probably wasn't made from Valencia oranges. Oranges contain a compound called limonin which can make the fruit taste bitter when it's exposed to air. Valencia oranges contain very little limonin which means the juice stays sweeter for longer.

According to the USDA, it was estimated that Florida would produce 7 million 90-pound boxes of Valencia oranges compared to 4.6 million boxes of other orange varietals in the 2024 to 2025 growing season. The state's grapefruit, lemon, and tangerine numbers were speculated to be substantially lower.