The Secret To Michelin Star Mashed Potatoes Is One Overlooked Kitchen Tool

If you like to visit Michelin-starred restaurants or watch cooking shows, you'll know that "fancy" mashed potatoes are very different from the more rustic renditions we tend to make at home. The home cook's mashed potatoes are usually light and fluffy with lumps permitted and varying amounts of butter, cream, or milk added. The mashed potatoes served in Michelin-starred restaurants, such as some of those of the legendary late chef Joël Robuchon, on the other hand, are an ultra-smooth pureed emulsion using a particular type of potato, a huge amount of butter, and a very specific tool — the tamis.

You might have heard of people using a hand blender to make smooth mashed potatoes, but this is actually a major no-no. While it will blitz all of the lumps out of your mash, a blender will also overwork the starch in the potatoes, causing a glue-like texture that nobody wants. A tamis, however, can puree potatoes without overly damaging the starch molecules, allowing them to create a creamy emulsion with the butter and dairy you add later.

The tool looks like a round cake pan, but with a fine mesh strainer on the bottom. Using a rubber spatula or a scraper, you can coax substances like cooked potatoes through the strainer to create a puree with a super-smooth and consistent texture. It takes time and effort, but the results are unbeatable, extra-creamy mashed potatoes.