11 Classic Candies From The 90s We Wish We Could Have Back

If you were a child or sweet-toothed adult in the 1990s, there's a good chance that your daily sugar quota consisted largely of neon-packaged confections promoted by pretty wild cartoon mascots that somehow made you want whatever they were hawking (looking at you, Bart Simpson). But Bart wasn't the only one bringing sugary goodness to the table. In a decade marked by dial-up internet (yes, really), slap bracelets (we can still remember that sound, and sting on the skin), Beanie Babies, and Blockbuster, times were indeed pretty sweet.

Candy companies back in the day really went for it with out-of-the-box ideas. This was apparent in everything from the in-your-face marketing to attention-grabbing ingredients (they actually sold candy that "painted" your tongue a rainbow of hues). Basically, the brighter, zingier, or fizzier the taste and feel of candies back then, the more the 1990s companies went for it — and customers ate it right up (literally).

These sugary favorites became synonymous with the quintessential 1990s experience. And then one day? Some of our favorites were gone. Discontinued. It was a dark day, and we still mourn. Here are the 11 classic candies from the 1990s we seriously wish would make a comeback.