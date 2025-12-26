11 Discontinued '90s 'Junk Food' Snacks We Miss

There was something magical about junk food in the 1990s. Maybe it was the neon packaging, or perhaps it was the aggressive use of artificial flavors that made no promises of being "natural" or "better for you." Or you know what? It could be that there was something positively freeing about embracing the simple joy of eating snacks that had no interest in promoting your long-term health (and proudly so!). On that note, the '90s were a pretty glorious golden era of junk food excess, where all things having to do with snacks just screamed ... MORE. Is it nostalgia, or were all the ads really louder, flavors sweeter, crackers and chips cheesier? Somehow, it all seemed way more fun.

You could safely say that this was a decade when grocery store aisles felt like proverbial playgrounds. Us kids didn't just grab a snack and sneak it in our parents' shopping carts; we smuggled in those snacks with glee, because our relationships with these bites and sips felt personal. We experienced eating in the '90s. It was all volume turned up, all the time. Bright cartoon mascots stared you down, wild new flavors appeared overnight, and exciting limited editions came and went in a fever dream flash. Lunchboxes were filled with snacks that became edible status symbols, and pulling out the right one could instantly elevate your social standing. Glorious, indeed.

Wanna know more? Let's take a delicious trip back in time to these discontinued '90s junk food snacks we still dream about, and would absolutely eat again without hesitation.