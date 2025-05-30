The Discontinued Philadelphia Snacks '90s Kids Would Do Anything To Get Back
If you grew up in the '90s or early 2000s and adored cheesecake the way I did, there's no way you don't remember the Philadelphia Snack Bars, which were delectable creamy treats that turned a slice of cheesecake into a grab-and-go dessert. They were sold in the refrigerated section at most grocery stores, individually wrapped and placed in foil-topped plastic trays, with flavors like classic New York-style, strawberry, and chocolate chip. I ate a ridiculous amount of these as a kid and always looked forward to grabbing a box whenever I could.
They were really different than baked cheesecakes in my experience, as these bars had an airy, creamy, no-bake texture with just the right amount of tang, sweetness, and richness. So if you wanted this dessert and didn't feel like making it yourself, you could easily get these and enjoy. No more checking to see when the cheesecake is done baking, water baths, or cracked tops. They felt indulgent but manageable because you got a personal cheesecake bite without the fuss of slicing or dirty dishes.
Their packaging made them perfect for packed lunches, office snacks, or a low-key treat after dinner. They didn't require a fork or plate — just a quick peel and bite. Kraft, the company behind Philadelphia, never really explained why these bars vanished, but their absence hasn't gone unnoticed. Gone since about 2005, fans frequently bring them up on nostalgia forums and social media. Even people who weren't big dessert lovers still remember them fondly, which says a lot about how tasty they were.
Why did the Philadelphia cheesecake bars disappear?
The Philadelphia Snack Bars may have had a solid fan base, but their disappearance had less to do with demand and more to do with logistics. In 2021, a blogger actually reached out to Kraft to get some answers and received a response from marketing director Basak Oguz. According to the email reply shared on the blog My Urban Treats, the bars were pulled from shelves because of "challenges with manufacturing capabilities."
That revelation has only fueled the desire for a comeback, and there might be hope. In that same reply, Oguz hinted that technological improvements could someday make it easier to bring the bars back. The company is aware of the nostalgia and love still surrounding the product and is open to reevaluating their return. It's a reminder that sometimes fan favorites disappear for reasons totally unrelated to popularity or taste. So while it's frustrating, it's not necessarily final. If the tech catches up, the Philadelphia Snack Bars could one day reappear in the fridge section — and a whole generation of snack lovers would be ready.
DIY cheesecake bars that almost taste like the original
Thankfully, there are a lot of cheesecake recipes you can make in less than an hour, so these bars aren't far from your grasp. In my opinion, they may not taste exactly the same if you use a baked cheesecake filling instead of going the no-bake route. Copycat recipes – which use both methods — have exploded across the internet, with home bakers doing their best to recreate that unforgettable blend of creamy filling and graham cracker crust. Most of these recipes call for some combination of classic ingredients like Philadelphia cream cheese, whipped topping, sour cream, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and a bit of vanilla. But if you were short on supplies, you could start with a three-ingredient no-bake cheesecake recipe and go from there.
The crust is often made from crushed graham crackers, sugar, and butter, then pressed into a pan before the no-bake filling is poured on top. To match the nostalgic flavors of the originals, many add chocolate chips, berry toppings, or a white chocolate drizzle. Some even go the extra mile by using silicone molds to get that rectangular snack-bar shape. TikTok and YouTube creators have gone viral showing off their recreations, and Pinterest boards are filled with tweaks and tips. Though the texture may not be identical to the factory-made version, the flavor and feel are close enough to scratch the itch. Until Kraft reconsiders, making them at home may be the best — and only — way to bring this childhood favorite back to life.