The Discontinued Philadelphia Snacks '90s Kids Would Do Anything To Get Back

If you grew up in the '90s or early 2000s and adored cheesecake the way I did, there's no way you don't remember the Philadelphia Snack Bars, which were delectable creamy treats that turned a slice of cheesecake into a grab-and-go dessert. They were sold in the refrigerated section at most grocery stores, individually wrapped and placed in foil-topped plastic trays, with flavors like classic New York-style, strawberry, and chocolate chip. I ate a ridiculous amount of these as a kid and always looked forward to grabbing a box whenever I could.

They were really different than baked cheesecakes in my experience, as these bars had an airy, creamy, no-bake texture with just the right amount of tang, sweetness, and richness. So if you wanted this dessert and didn't feel like making it yourself, you could easily get these and enjoy. No more checking to see when the cheesecake is done baking, water baths, or cracked tops. They felt indulgent but manageable because you got a personal cheesecake bite without the fuss of slicing or dirty dishes.

Their packaging made them perfect for packed lunches, office snacks, or a low-key treat after dinner. They didn't require a fork or plate — just a quick peel and bite. Kraft, the company behind Philadelphia, never really explained why these bars vanished, but their absence hasn't gone unnoticed. Gone since about 2005, fans frequently bring them up on nostalgia forums and social media. Even people who weren't big dessert lovers still remember them fondly, which says a lot about how tasty they were.