Whatever Happened To Fruitopia, The Discontinued Drink That Ruled The '90s?

From the creation (and eventual demise) of Life Savers Holes to the origin of some of the internet's most popular Old Country Buffet memes, the '90s brought about some vibrant moments in food. One of the best examples of that short-lived vibrancy was Fruitopia, the trippy-hippie fruit drink released by the Coca-Cola Company in 1994.

Coca-Cola released Fruitopia under its Minute Maid brand. The aim of the drink was to coincide with the public's latest healthy food movement, which meant the drink was marketed as an alternative to soda. While Fruitopia's advertising promoted the idea of fresh fruits working in harmony together, the actual drink only contained a little bit of fruit juice accompanied by other ingredients. Regardless, the funky colors, fruit-focus, lack of caffeine, and overall peaceful aesthetic of Fruitopia made it both kid and adult-approved upon its release.

Unfortunately, much like Surge, another beloved 90s beverage that met its demise in the early 2000s, Fruitopia did eventually lose its steam among consumers. Where kaleidoscope images of fruit on television screens sent Fruitopia flying off shelves at one point, eventually the changing trends and the changing of advertisement agencies led to the end of Fruitopia in 2003. But before its final low, the fruit drink did hit a few highs.