What's New At Kroger In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

I regularly shop at Kroger affiliate Pick 'n Save, and one thing I most appreciate is its relative stability. At Kroger, the oldest standing grocery chain in America, the discontinuation of products seldom happens abruptly, possibly because you don't move so fast when you're 143 years old. Even so, this supermarket chain keeps things fresh by introducing new items on a regular basis.

Kroger's May discoveries are a pretty diverse lot. The top finds include a few new sodas, one of which is good for your gut, while the others are on-trend indulgences. There are also a few classic candies in fresh forms and flavors, globally influenced snack crackers, and new salads and dressing. We rounded out our list of musts with a protein-enriched lunch you can eat on the go and two types of toaster pastry that might add some excitement to your morning.

While Kroger stores have room for the new items to coexist with the older ones, you shouldn't sleep on these springtime deals. Anything super popular could sell out and leave Kroger at the mercy of the manufacturer as to when it can restock.