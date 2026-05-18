What's New At Kroger In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
I regularly shop at Kroger affiliate Pick 'n Save, and one thing I most appreciate is its relative stability. At Kroger, the oldest standing grocery chain in America, the discontinuation of products seldom happens abruptly, possibly because you don't move so fast when you're 143 years old. Even so, this supermarket chain keeps things fresh by introducing new items on a regular basis.
Kroger's May discoveries are a pretty diverse lot. The top finds include a few new sodas, one of which is good for your gut, while the others are on-trend indulgences. There are also a few classic candies in fresh forms and flavors, globally influenced snack crackers, and new salads and dressing. We rounded out our list of musts with a protein-enriched lunch you can eat on the go and two types of toaster pastry that might add some excitement to your morning.
While Kroger stores have room for the new items to coexist with the older ones, you shouldn't sleep on these springtime deals. Anything super popular could sell out and leave Kroger at the mercy of the manufacturer as to when it can restock.
Brand-new salad bowls
Private Selection salad kits are one of my favorite Kroger items, although I usually wait until they're marked down as "Woohoo!" buys before stocking up and rushing to eat them before the lettuce wilts. Some of the new salad bowls, however, look so tempting that I may not wait until they go on sale. Just-released items include an Asian-style bowl with crispy rice and chicken, a cheddar-poblano bowl with chicken and bacon, a Green Goddess bowl with chicken and bacon, a lemon parmesan bowl with chicken, and a smoky cherry-cheddar bowl with pork and bacon. These bowls weigh in between 6 ¼ and 8 ½ ounces, and each is priced at $5, although prices may vary by location. (This caveat applies to every item on the list.)
A crunchy chocolate caramel bar
The price of chocolate, like everything else, is through the roof these days, but maybe this is the universe's way of telling us to exercise portion control? When you do decide to indulge, you might as well shell out for a premium bar from San Francisco chocolatier Ghirardelli. One of the latest additions to Kroger's candy lineup is the Ghirardelli caramel crisp premium milk chocolate bar, which consists of smooth milk chocolate enhanced with caramel bits and crispy puffed rice. It's kind of like a mashup of a Heath bar and a Nestlé Crunch, only with top-tier chocolate. Each bar weighs in at 3.5 ounces and sells for $6.49.
A dirtier Mountain Dew
Dirty soda has been trendy for several years, but Mountain Dew finally got in the game in 2026 with its Dirty Mountain Dew cream soda, which we got a sneak preview of last fall. These sodas are now available at Kroger, and you can buy them by the 20-ounce bottle for $2.50 or a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans for $11.99. There's also a zero-sugar version, which is available in the same size bottles and cans for an identical price.
Freeze-dried M&Ms
Freeze-dried candies have been TikTok-trendy for the past few years, with many creators making them at home or buying them at stores with large candy selections, such as Five Below. The candies have now become sufficiently mainstream, though, that major brands are manufacturing them and grocery chains are carrying them. Kroger already stocked Skittles Pop'd, but has lately expanded its lineup to include caramel M&M'S Pop'd, too. These crunchy chocolate candies are sold by 5.5-ounce bags and priced at $5.99.
Fresh and fruity salad dressing
Warmer weather typically means fruity flavors are back on the menu for meals meant to be lighter and fresher than winter's heartier fare. Salads, too, are coming into their own again, and Kroger is addressing both of these seasonal trends with a new addition to its store-brand salad dressings. Private Selection cherry salad dressing has a sweet taste with some smoky notes reminiscent of barbecue. This light pink dressing comes in a 12-ounce bottle and sells for $3.59.
Gooey chocolate toaster pastries
Pop-Tarts have been a popular grab-and-go breakfast for generations, but that doesn't mean the brand isn't moving with the times. One of the latest additions to its roster is a flavor modeled after everyone's favorite chain restaurant dessert: gooey chocolate lava cake. True to the name, Pop-Tarts super stuffed frosted molten lava cake toaster pastries do have a warm, oozing filling as long as you heat them in the microwave or toaster. For a less messy snack that's unlikely to result in mouth burns, you could also enjoy them at room temperature or even frozen. However you choose to eat these pastries, a box of five will cost you $2.99 at Kroger.
Pistachio chocolate truffles
The Dubai chocolate craze has sparked an interest in all things pistachio, giving a long-underrated flavor some overdue (but well-deserved) love. Swiss chocolatier Lindt is now making pistachio milk chocolate Lindor truffles, and if you're a fan of the pistachio-chocolate flavor combo, that's pretty much all you need to know. Well, that and the fact that you can buy these truffles at Kroger for $6.99 per 5.1-ounce bag.
Prebiotic Pepsi
Taking an inherently unhealthy product like soda and giving it a good-for-you twist has proven to be a winning strategy for brands like Olipop and Poppi, so mainstream manufacturers are also jumping on that train. Prebiotic Pepsi is one of the soda flavors everyone will be trying in 2026, and Kroger is selling both the regular and cherry vanilla variety for $1.99 per 12-ounce can.
Protein-enriched egg salad cups
Simple Truth protein egg salad is a protein powerhouse, with 8 grams per single-serving cup. Each package contains four such cups and costs $8.99 at Kroger. Spread the salad between two slices of protein-enriched bread to make a sandwich, use it as a dip for crackers or raw vegetables, or take it along with you for proteinmaxxing on the go.
Snack cakes styled after a Southern dessert
Banana pudding has long been the queen of Southern desserts, and Little Debbie has now adopted it as a snack cake flavor. Each Little Debbie banana puddin' creme pie consists of two soft vanilla cookies sandwiched together with banana-flavored creme filling, so all you're missing from the classic dessert, flavor-wise, is a blob of whipped cream on top. Still, you could combine these cookies with banana pudding, whipped cream, and sliced bananas to make a super-duper extra banana-y pudding, or throw in some chocolate, strawberries, and pineapple to make it a banana split pudding ... Oh, the possibilities. It all starts with a $3.19 box of eight snack cakes at Kroger.
Soda bottle-shaped sour gummies
Haribo makes bottle-shaped gummies (Happy Cola and Fizzy Cola ) as well as several types of sour gummies, but just recently, the candy company combined the two to make Haribo sour sodas gummi candy. They're sweet, they're sour, they're soft and chewy, and they're also a pretty cheap treat — Kroger is currently selling 7-ounce bags of this new item for only $2 apiece.
South Asian-inspired crackers
Kroger's latest store-branded snack crackers include two that take their inspiration from a South Asian flatbread. Kroger naan crisps are available in everything and sea salt flavors, with a 9.5-ounce box of either variety priced at $2.99. Try them dipped in mango chutney or in a yogurt dip flavored with garam masala or curry powder. (Mix it right in the yogurt container to avoid dirty dishes.)
A summertime treat you can have for breakfast
S'mores are an ooey-gooey treat that's better suited to a backyard barbecue than a breakfast table, much less a morning commute. But now, you can still enjoy the taste of graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate, and summertime on the go with Kroger frosted s'mores toaster treats. A package of 12 costs just $2.49, and these pastries even have some nutritional value. As the box boasts, they're a good source of several vitamins and minerals, including iron, niacin, and thiamin.
Sweet and spicy Skittles
Sweet and spicy pair perfectly because heat adds complexity, while sugar helps temper the flames. This flavor trend shows no sign of stopping, and Skittles are getting in on the fun with new gummies fuego. These candies are moderately spicy and come in lemon, mango, raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon. At Kroger, you can buy a 5.8-ounce bag for $2.49.