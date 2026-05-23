5 Unique Sandwiches In Asheville, NC You Absolutely Have To Try, According To A Local

A great sandwich is nothing short of life-changing, and my hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, boasts more than its fair share of uniquely transcendent bread-based meals. Asheville is a foodie destination renowned for its plethora of craft breweries, hippie vibes (it's one of the most vegan-friendly small cities in the United States), and multiple James Beard award-winning and Michelin-recognized restaurants.

While you can certainly enjoy some wonderful high-end cuisine in the mountain town, as an Asheville native, I think the city's distinctive culinary scene truly shines in its stellar sandwich selection. Some of my favorite local meals come between two slices of bread, can be ordered at a counter, and will set you back well below 20 bucks. Whether you're packing a picnic lunch to enjoy on a hike in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains or seeking out a satisfyingly messy vegetarian comfort meal to pair with a cold locally-brewed craft beer, here are five exceptional Asheville sandwiches you absolutely have to try, according to a local.