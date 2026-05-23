5 Unique Sandwiches In Asheville, NC You Absolutely Have To Try, According To A Local
A great sandwich is nothing short of life-changing, and my hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, boasts more than its fair share of uniquely transcendent bread-based meals. Asheville is a foodie destination renowned for its plethora of craft breweries, hippie vibes (it's one of the most vegan-friendly small cities in the United States), and multiple James Beard award-winning and Michelin-recognized restaurants.
While you can certainly enjoy some wonderful high-end cuisine in the mountain town, as an Asheville native, I think the city's distinctive culinary scene truly shines in its stellar sandwich selection. Some of my favorite local meals come between two slices of bread, can be ordered at a counter, and will set you back well below 20 bucks. Whether you're packing a picnic lunch to enjoy on a hike in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains or seeking out a satisfyingly messy vegetarian comfort meal to pair with a cold locally-brewed craft beer, here are five exceptional Asheville sandwiches you absolutely have to try, according to a local.
The Bocadillo de Jamón from Cúrate
Cúrate has been one of Asheville's most sought-after dinner reservations for over 15 years. The James Beard award-winning, Michelin-recommended Spanish spot is most renowned for its delectable upscale tapas combining Iberian and Appalachian flavors, but it also hides a slightly more casual (but no less delicious) side. Served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cúrate's streamlined "almuerzo" menu quietly includes one of the city's best sandwiches: the Bocadillo de Jamón.
Like so many incredible Spanish dishes, Cúrate's Bocadillo de Jamón combines a handful of top-quality ingredients, with magical results. Jamón serrano and crumbly manchego cheese contrast with a fresh, acidic, garlicky tomato fresco, all enveloped in a crusty-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside bread roll. As someone who's consumed my fair share of bocadillos de jamón across Spain, I can honestly say Cúrates' version is one of the best I've sampled. And, at just $14 at the time of writing, it's a sandwich that's well worth the price. Also, while this bocadillo has never lasted very long in my possession, it would make a phenomenal picnic lunch to enjoy on a scenic hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The Paneer Tikka Roll from Botiwalla
If you've visited or are planning a trip to Asheville, you've probably heard of Chai Pani, the city's iconic James Beard award-winning Indian street food restaurant (which has expanded into a successful restaurant group with outposts across the Southeast). However, you may be less familiar with Chai Pani's little sister spot, Botiwalla. This fast-casual Indian grill operates two of its four locations in the Asheville area. The cheery counter-service restaurant slings flavor-packed chaat snacks and flatbread rolls stuffed with charcoal-grilled proteins, and whether you're planning to dine at Chai Pani or not, it's well worth a stop in its own right.
My go-to order is the Paneer Tikka Roll, consisting of hot naan bread wrapped around marinated and charred paneer cheese (which is not the same as halloumi), Indian slaw, onions, green chutney, and cilantro. The combination of soft, buttery naan, firm yet creamy paneer, and crunchy, tangy toppings, all perfectly spiced and bursting with flavor, is, true to the restaurant group's longtime slogan, mindblasting. The roll pairs excellently with a side of the mythical matchstick okra fries, which are among the most addictive vegetables I've ever eaten. Pro tip: the Paneer Tikka Roll is my personal favorite item on Botiwalla's official menu, but if you're lucky enough to stop by when the iconic Crispy Masala Fish Roll is on special, I wholly recommend snapping it up.
The Popeye's Spinach Burger from Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co.
Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co. is a combination brewery, pizza joint, and cinema beloved for its funky vibes and fabulous food and drink (it's one of Asheville's best breweries for food). The menu includes plenty of delectable gourmet pizzas and pub grub, but for me, the undisputed star is the Popeye's Spinach Burger. This unique meatless burger consists of a grilled spinach patty, topped with sauteed mushrooms and melty Swiss cheese, and smothered in special sauce (the sauce formula is a closely guarded secret, but it's in the vein of Thousand Island dressing).
The Popeye's Spinach Burger is undoubtedly the most delicious way to consume what must be an entire bag of spinach, and is in close competition with the aforementioned okra fries for the most addictive veggies I've ever eaten. While the idea of a burger made of spinach might sound strange to many, the veggie-based burger has been a beloved staple on Asheville Pizza's menu for well over two decades for a reason. It's even inspired copycat recipes, which is one of the highest honors a restaurant dish can receive. Pair it with a side of tater tots and Asheville Brewing's Perfect Day IPA for an utterly perfect, quintessentially Asheville meal.
The Avocado Torta from Mamacita's Taco Temple
Mamacita's Taco Temple is a counter-service Mexican restaurant located in a renovated 1930s gas station in North Asheville. It's got handmade tortillas, a fabulous patio, and a fresh and flavorful menu packed with local produce and high-quality housemade ingredients. While the restaurant's namesake tacos are utterly delicious, my personal favorite menu item is an underrated Mexican dish that might just make you forget tacos (at least momentarily): the avocado torta.
Taco Temple's avocado torta features a soft yet substantial locally-baked telera roll, stuffed with Oaxacan quesillo cheese, avocado, black beans, roasted veggies, and pico de gallo, and drizzled with your choice of pistachio crema or chipotle mayo. The flavorful combination of hearty beans, melty cheese, tangy condiments, and a generous dose of creamy, perfectly ripe avocado is one of my top comfort meals in Asheville, and it's even better paired with a crisp Latin American soda, of which Taco Temple offers a fantastic selection. It's wonderfully messy and totally satisfying, and I promise you won't miss the meat.
The Reubenesque from All Day Darling
Nestled in Asheville's historic Montford neighborhood, All Day Darling is one of my go-to lunch spots within walking distance of downtown. The Michelin-recommended counter service cafe offers an all-day menu of fresh, top-notch takes on deli and diner classics, all made with locally sourced ingredients and an Asheville twist. One of my all-time favorite All Day Darling orders is the Reubenesque sandwich. This tasty twist on the American diner classic consists of pastrami, Swiss cheese, housemade sauerkraut, and harissa-infused Russian dressing, all stacked on housemade sourdough bread (in true Asheville style, plant-based diners can substitute the pastrami for tempeh).
To me, the Reubenesque is the perfect blend of tradition and innovation — an impeccable balance of classic Reuben elements like pastrami (which is not the same as corned beef) and gooey Swiss cheese, high-quality housemade ingredients, and a smoky-spicy touch from the harissa. Pro tip: you can't leave All Day Darling without savoring an order of the signature "tatertods" (a subtle homage to the restaurant's former name, Tod's Tasties). Golden, crunchy yet creamy, and perfectly peppery, these are without exaggeration some of the best tater tots I've ever eaten, and I have many fond memories of washing down a basket with a sparkling grapefruit Izze soda as an after-school treat.