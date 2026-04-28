Conan O'Brien Puts A Tasty Twist On The Reuben To Create His Favorite Sandwich

From his time writing for "The Simpsons" and "Saturday Night Live" to his career as a late night talk show host, Conan O'Brien has always combined an old-fashioned entertainment ethos with a freewheeling, postmodern sensibility. You can't imagine Johnny Carson doing something like the "Walker Texas Ranger" Lever, nor can you imagine, say, David Cross hosting the Oscars; O'Brien, by contrast, is equally at home in the cozy confines of late night as he is going feral chugging hot sauce on "Hot Ones." So, it makes sense that his favorite sandwich is a twist on a reliable deli favorite: It's like a Reuben, but with a couple of atypical choices. (Call it "Reubenesque.")

In March 2026, O'Brien appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to promote the upcoming Oscars, and took the "Colbert Questionert" — a series of questions the soon-to-be-former late night host poses to certain guests. Right off the bat, O'Brien was asked about the best sandwich, and he had an answer ready. While he concedes that "a Reuben is great," his preferred sandwich has "corned beef, some coleslaw in there, a little Thousand Island dressing," all served on a deli roll. Typically, Reubens are served with sauerkraut rather than coleslaw and use rye bread rather than deli rolls; they usually have Swiss cheese, too. (Russian dressing and Thousand Island dressing are often used interchangeably, though.) Maybe you could quibble with his non-traditional choices, but you didn't write "Marge vs. the Monorail," now, did you?