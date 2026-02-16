7 Vintage One-Pot Dishes We Want To Bring Back In 2026

For some of us, the only thing that can outweigh our love for cooking is our hatred of dishwashing. Even if you don't have to scrub each dish by hand (although you still have to make sure you load the dishwasher right), contending with all that cookware is sometimes just too much to deal with at the end of the day. Enter the one-pot dish: while these recipes are usually more complicated than plunking all the ingredients in a pot of water and letting them boil, they greatly simplify cleanup.

But what if you've gone through all the trendy, "lemony garlicky miso gochujang brown butter" recipes you found on TikTok or in The New York Times? Then it may be time to look to the past and try one of these hearty vintage recipes — while not every version is traditionally a single pot, adjustments can be made to make your life much easier.