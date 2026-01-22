The Old-School NYC Steakhouse Alex Guarnaschelli Wants You To Visit

Anyone who's seen her as a judge on "Chopped" or "Iron Chef America" can attest to the fact that it takes a lot to impress Alex Guarnaschelli. You don't work in Michelin-starred kitchens and run your own restaurant without having some seriously exacting standards. So when she sings the praises of Dijon mustard (her favorite condiment) or Dione Lucas' "Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook" (her favorite cookbook), it's worth listening. So why not heed her advice and visit Delmonico's, the old-school New York City steakhouse she loves?

We talked to Guarnaschelli at the Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas, a pop-up dining and viewing venue in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. At the event, Guarnaschelli told us about where she goes when she wants a taste of history. "When I'm looking nostalgically for dishes that have their place in history, I go to Delmonico's in New York because I really feel like they are preserving and forwarding that conversation," she said. The chef highlighted the fact that the "Delmonico steak" (an exceptionally thick ribeye) was named after the restaurant, due to the exacting standards of its owner: "Can you imagine somebody cutting a steak to one person's specifications all these years ago and then getting it named after the restaurant it's for? I love just that thought."