The Old-School NYC Steakhouse Alex Guarnaschelli Wants You To Visit
Anyone who's seen her as a judge on "Chopped" or "Iron Chef America" can attest to the fact that it takes a lot to impress Alex Guarnaschelli. You don't work in Michelin-starred kitchens and run your own restaurant without having some seriously exacting standards. So when she sings the praises of Dijon mustard (her favorite condiment) or Dione Lucas' "Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook" (her favorite cookbook), it's worth listening. So why not heed her advice and visit Delmonico's, the old-school New York City steakhouse she loves?
We talked to Guarnaschelli at the Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas, a pop-up dining and viewing venue in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. At the event, Guarnaschelli told us about where she goes when she wants a taste of history. "When I'm looking nostalgically for dishes that have their place in history, I go to Delmonico's in New York because I really feel like they are preserving and forwarding that conversation," she said. The chef highlighted the fact that the "Delmonico steak" (an exceptionally thick ribeye) was named after the restaurant, due to the exacting standards of its owner: "Can you imagine somebody cutting a steak to one person's specifications all these years ago and then getting it named after the restaurant it's for? I love just that thought."
Delmonico's is legendary for its steaks (and its desserts)
Delmonico's started life in 1826 as a modest pastry shop in New York City, operated by the Delmonico brothers. Eventually, however, it would turn into a fine dining institution and then into an empire that changed the face of American cuisine. There's the Delmonico steak, of course, which was cut to the specification of chef Alessandro Fellippini, but there's also Eggs Benedict, Chicken a la King (or Keene), and Baked Alaska — all of which were either created or popularized by Charles Ranhofer, the head chef at Delmonico's.
Baked Alaska may no longer be a favorite of fine dining, but Alex Guarnaschelli recommends that you have it if you ever visit Delmonico's, along with another of the establishment's signature dishes: Lobster Newburg. "Go with what they created, right? When you're somewhere and they're famous for something, eat that thing. Don't be cute." It's the kind of sensible, no-nonsense approach that's made Guarnaschelli such a force to be reckoned with on Food Network — and at least if you're visiting Delmonico's, it'll serve you well.