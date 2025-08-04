The Condiment Alex Guarnaschelli 'Can't Function Without'

Many of us have that one condiment that we like to keep on hand whenever possible for one reason or another. While I need a bottle of A1, the very best store-bought steak sauce, in my fridge at all times, Alex Guarnaschelli is more reliant on Dijon mustard than any other sauce or condiment you can think of. The Iron Chef revealed her love of Dijon mustard in an interview with Mashed, citing the bold variety as her absolute favorite ingredient overall.

"I cannot function without a jar of Dijon mustard. I'm lost," Guarnaschelli admitted. "I know that's weird. I know some people would say some good olive oil or salt, or whatever. No — for me it's mustard." Despite the chef's understanding that her love of Dijon mustard might be seen as strange, she's actually in quite good company. Former president Barack Obama has been known to enjoy Dijon mustard on his hamburgers — a choice that was considered just as controversial as Obama's medium-well steak order.