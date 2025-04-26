Why Barack Obama's Steak Order Is So Controversial
In his memoir, "A Promised Land," Barack Obama shared many aspects of his journey to becoming the 44th President of the United States. In one chapter, he described in detail how he prepared for debates, including the comfort meal he would eat before leaving for the venue. While it's arguably not the most notable information he could have provided for a politics-themed trivia game, the former president's preference for ordering steak provoked an outcry from steak purists everywhere.
President Obama's strict ritual that he followed before he participated in a debate included what he ate and when he ate it. In addition to reviewing his key points or making campaign appearances during the day, he would hunker down late afternoon and prepare. In the 90 minutes before leaving, he would take a post-workout shower, put on a freshly pressed suit, and eat a specific dinner: roasted or mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, and steak that was cooked (gasp!) medium-well.
"I'm a medium-well guy," Obama once told chef Bobby Flay during a grilling session (via YouTube). "See, now, people always complain about that, but that's just how I like it."
Why the fuss over medium-well steak?
Now, there are some who would argue that requesting medium-well is not as bad as ordering a steak well-done, but really, both are considered things you shouldn't say when ordering steak. The simple reason behind the outrage is that a longer cook time means a tougher cut of meat.
You see, the longer a steak cooks, the more the collagen in its muscle fibers contracts and squeezes the juice out. This, of course, creates a dried-out steak, which is the opposite goal of any chef. By not cooking it past medium, less fat will render out, and the steak will be more tender and juicy as well as having a richer flavor.
If you're like me, perhaps you order a steak with instructions that you want it "pink, not red," in an effort to save your potatoes from changing color. But that steak juice on your plate isn't blood. It's a mix of water and protein that happens to be reddish pink in color. It's also a sign that your steak has probably been near-perfectly cooked, just the way chefs, if not presidents, prefer.