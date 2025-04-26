Why Barack Obama's Steak Order Is So Controversial

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In his memoir, "A Promised Land," Barack Obama shared many aspects of his journey to becoming the 44th President of the United States. In one chapter, he described in detail how he prepared for debates, including the comfort meal he would eat before leaving for the venue. While it's arguably not the most notable information he could have provided for a politics-themed trivia game, the former president's preference for ordering steak provoked an outcry from steak purists everywhere.

President Obama's strict ritual that he followed before he participated in a debate included what he ate and when he ate it. In addition to reviewing his key points or making campaign appearances during the day, he would hunker down late afternoon and prepare. In the 90 minutes before leaving, he would take a post-workout shower, put on a freshly pressed suit, and eat a specific dinner: roasted or mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, and steak that was cooked (gasp!) medium-well.

"I'm a medium-well guy," Obama once told chef Bobby Flay during a grilling session (via YouTube). "See, now, people always complain about that, but that's just how I like it."