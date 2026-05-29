The Country Anthony Bourdain Said He Had A 'Morbid Fear' Of Visiting

Anthony Bourdain was famous for his fearless globetrotting attitude, from sharing a meal with Hezbollah to gamely eating a plethora of outrageous foods. However, the beloved chef did have some lines he wasn't willing to cross. For example, Bourdain was terrified of traveling to an Alpine country most people associate with skiing, neutrality, and melty cheese. That's right, a man who once downed a beating cobra heart on television was petrified of Switzerland.

"I have a morbid fear of everything Swiss," Bourdain revealed in a 2016 interview with Conan O'Brien. In response to the late night host's understandable bafflement, he explained, "I must have had some terrible childhood experience while watching 'The Sound of Music' that I've blocked out." According to Bourdain, the mere sight of Alpine vistas, Lake Geneva, cuckoo clocks, or "those hats with the feathers," was enough to give him the jitters. His trepidation extended to the culinary realm: "Even the cheese, it's scary to me," he noted (this is particularly lamentable, as Switzerland leads the world in genius uses for cheese).