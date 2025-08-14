Why Anthony Bourdain Decided To Never Film In North Korea

For a man who built his career on exploring the world's most complicated places, Anthony Bourdain rarely backed down from a challenging country. From exploring the brutal history of colonization in the Congo to shooting in Libya's conflict zones, the man wasn't afraid of much and didn't seem to refuse local offerings — except maybe fermented shark meat. But despite his appetite for stories in far-flung corners of the world, there was one place he refused to film: North Korea. In a career defined by informed yet intrepid travel, it's telling that Bourdain never set foot in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The reason wasn't so much logistical as it was ethical.

In 2017, TMZ (yes, the lowbrow celeb tabloid) actually interviewed/accosted Bourdain about the possibility while he was standing outside, natch, the LAX airport terminal. "There's nothing they're going to let you see in North Korea," he told the videographer. It's a very unpleasant government."

He's not exaggerating. Foreign journalists and filmmakers who enter are accompanied at every turn and spoon-fed a fantasy narrative curated by government handlers. The restaurants are stage sets, and the diners are often actors. Real life is hidden behind closed doors, along with the hunger, fear, and oppression most citizens face daily. Bourdain's decision wasn't about fear, though. It was about being a decent person. North Korea's tightly controlled borders and deep human rights violations stood in direct conflict with the values Bourdain stood for in "No Reservations, Parts Unknown," and even his very first travel show, "A Cook's Tour."