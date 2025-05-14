What Anthony Bourdain Was Like Behind The Camera

According to Anthony Bourdain, visiting Japan for the first time was one of the most influential experiences of his life. As he told Men's Journal in 2014, "My first trip to Japan — a couple of years before 'Kitchen Confidential' – was absolutely life-changing. It was like my first acid trip. It was that mind-expanding and climactic. I came back thinking about everything in a completely different way. I went there thinking there were a certain amount of primary colors. I came back knowing, in fact, there were 10 or 12 more. It made me want to do things. It showed me there was so much more in the world than I had any idea about — there was so much to learn and there was so much stuff out there. It just gave me an appetite and drive."

This wasn't the only time Bourdain professed his love for the country. In fact, he later revealed that he used Japanese food as a litmus test of sorts for new relationships. He later wrote on the Parts Unknown website, "Every relationship I've ever had with a woman, at some point very early on I bring them to Yasuda in New York. And I would watch how they eat. If they talk too much, if they didn't understand how to eat sushi, if they did not eat the uni, we will never have a relationship. That's it. It's the end." Uni, which is sea urchin, is a divisive Japanese delicacy and was often cited by Bourdain as one of his favorite local dishes.