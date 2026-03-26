Why Anthony Bourdain Shared A Meal With Hezbollah, But Swore To Never Dine With Donald Trump

Anthony Bourdain was a complex, passionate individual who lived his life the best way he knew how, and many of us love him for it. An interview with him from 2017 has recently resurfaced on social media, and is putting that fresh perspective back into the light. In it, the interviewer asked him if he would consider dining with Donald Trump, to which Bourdain said, "No."

@nowthisimpact Anthony Bourdain has sat down with Hezbollah and KGB spies, but he'd never eat with Trump. ♬ original sound – NowThis Impact – NowThis Impact

"I've sat down with everyone from Ted Nugent, the former chief of counterintelligence for the KGB, Hezbollah; you know, people who I, who I disagree with on many, if not every fundamental issue," said Bourdain. The celebrity chef made his name in part by eating food all over the world with people from all walks of life, dining on everything under the sun, so his resume of controversial dinner guests was perfectly on brand. Still, one might think that the man willing to eat with such figures would also sit down with the President of the United States. So what was his beef? Well, beef itself, in a way.

"I don't think he likes food," Bourdain said of Trump. "He only eats steak well-done." It's no secret the way Donald Trump eats steak is divisive, as are some of the other eating habits of the Trump family. Still, given that in 1983 (the year after it was formed), Hezbollah sent a suicide bomber into the U.S. embassy in Beirut and killed 49 people, differences of opinion on steak rarity seem like a relatively meager reason for snubbing dinner plans. Was there more to the story?