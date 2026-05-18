Never Overlook These 9 Dollar Tree Frozen Meals

For just $3.50, you can get a Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl at Dollar Tree that's chock-full of hearty protein to start your day. This particular offering gives you plenty of cheesy eggs and potatoes with pork and chicken sausage. Preparation is simple: Just puncture the film on the top of the bowl, microwave on high for two minutes, peel back the film, stir, then microwave on high again for an additional minute.

Over 4,400 ratings on Walmart's website give it an average of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers are big fans of the bowls, writing that the breakfast offering with 20 grams of protein (that's 40% of your daily recommended intake) is versatile, with one sharing that they love heating up the bowls and then using them to make breakfast burritos. Another said they like the convenience of the breakfast bowls when they take their camper on vacation, because they leave almost zero cleanup and give them more time for other activities.

You can also find similar breakfast bowls from Jimmy Dean at Dollar Tree with bacon instead of sausage, or if you want to go all out on the breakfast meats, a meat lover's one with both sausage and bacon. Jimmy Dean has a lot of breakfast options at Dollar Tree beyond the bowls, from sausage and cheese or sausage and egg on biscuits, croissants, and English muffins, to a griddle cake made with sausage sandwiched between two maple pancakes for $1.50. Dollar Tree customers love them but say they can't always find them in stores, so if you're interested and spot them in the freezer aisle, you may want to grab one while you can.