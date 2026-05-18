Never Overlook These 9 Dollar Tree Frozen Meals
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Dollar Tree is a tried-and-true staple for many people. Not only is it a large chain with over 9,000 stores across the United States and Canada, employing more than 150,000 associates, but it also carries a wide variety of products, from party supplies to toys. But while we could certainly wax poetic about the great kitchen supplies that are worth getting at Dollar Tree, today we're talking about the chain's surprisingly robust food selection, particularly in the freezer aisle.
Yes, you can buy canned goods like pasta sauce and tuna at Dollar Tree, or stock up on all the ingredients you need to make a birthday cake, but if you're looking for something quick and easy to pop in the microwave or oven without needing to dirty extra dishes, the freezer aisle is where you need to be. These are the nine frozen meals you definitely should consider adding to your cart the next time you shop at Dollar Tree.
Bibigo Bulgogi Chicken & Vegetable Crispy Dumpling Bites
We're starting off strong with frozen dumpling bites, available at Dollar Tree for $3 for a 7.7-ounce bag. The Bibigo flour dumplings are stuffed with chicken and glass noodles made with sweet potato starch, alongside vegetables like cabbage, onions, and green onions. They also come with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
Preparation is simple. You just need to place the dumplings on a microwave-safe plate with a paper towel, cook for three minutes on high, and let them rest for two minutes. No microwave? No problem, as the packaging also has convenient cooking instructions for both air fryers and toaster ovens. This convenience has won over plenty of Dollar Tree customers, as has the flavor of the dumplings. One five-star reviewer declared that they wish they had purchased more bags, with the dumplings providing both the perfect entree and snack.
The dumplings are courtesy of the popular Asian food brand Bibigo, which sells the same size bag on its website for $4.99. That means you're saving nearly $2 by picking them up at Dollar Tree. If you like Bibigo products, you can also find several more well-reviewed items from the brand at Dollar Tree, including steamed pork and vegetable dumplings, chicken and vegetable dumplings, and mandu pork and vegetable dumplings.
Hungry-Man Boneless Fried Chicken
If you want a hearty meal with 27 grams of protein, carby sides, and a dessert, this frozen meal from Hungry-Man has you covered. The boneless fried chicken meal comes with two white-meat chicken patties, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and a brownie to boot, all clocking in at 760 calories.
The same single-serve meal has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Walmart's website, where reviewers say it's the best Hungry-Man frozen meal. Several reviews praise the meal for being particularly filling, as well as highlighting the flavor of the breading on the chicken.
Some suggest taking the chicken patties out of the packaging and heating them in the air fryer instead of the microwave for an added textural boost, as the chicken can end up less crispy in the microwave. If you do want to heat the whole meal in the microwave, it can be ready in less than 10 minutes, though you'll need to take some items out halfway through and stir others to ensure consistent heating.
Red Baron Fully Loaded Supreme Original Crust Frozen Pizza
For a long time, everything at Dollar Tree actually cost $1. Sadly, that is no longer the case, but Dollar Tree still has some truly excellent discounted deals, and its Red Baron frozen pizza offerings are one of them. For $5, you can get a 1-pound Red Baron Fully Loaded Supreme Pizza, making it a shareable frozen food option among a sea of single-serve items at the international chain.
The brand boasts that half of the item's weight comes from toppings alone, so it should come as no surprise that it is truly "fully loaded." It comes covered in pepperoni, sausage, onion, as well as both green and red peppers. Reddit users love this pie, with one writing, "The sauce isn't sweet & the crust is better than most."
In general, customers have rated Red Baron as the best brand for frozen pizza. If you're not a fan of the Fully Loaded Supreme, you can also find several other kinds of Red Baron pizza at Dollar Tree, such as pepperoni made with a classic crust, as well as a two-pack of French bread pizzas topped with sausage, pepperoni, and bacon. It also offers four deep-dish pizzas, including the Meat Trio, which is topped with sausage, pepperoni, and ham.
Banquet Buffalo-Style Mac 'n Chicken Cheese Mega Bowl
We love a classic macaroni and cheese recipe, from the elbow noodles to the breadcrumb topping that gets deliciously crispy when popped into the oven. While there's no wrong way to make the dish, we're partial to making it with Gouda, Colby, and cheddar cheeses, but if you're the type that wants to add a hint of spice without making it from scratch, all with added protein, the Banquet Buffalo-Style Mac 'n Chicken Cheese Mega Bowl will hit the spot. And we're not just talking a little bit of protein, by the way. The $3 frozen meal available at Dollar Tree has 26 grams of it, courtesy of the chicken breast, mozzarella topping, and cheddar cheese sauce.
The bowl gets a kick of heat from buffalo seasoning on the chicken, but Dollar Tree shoppers are quick to clarify that it's not too spicy. Its fans are passionate, with one sharing that they buy it at least once a week. Several reviewers on the Banquet website note that the bowl is very watery, but one in particular pointed out that if you follow the cooking instructions carefully — including stirring the product before putting it back in the microwave for a final heating — it comes together well.
If you like the idea of Banquet's Mega Bowls but aren't in the mood for macaroni and cheese, the brand has two more options at Dollar Tree. There's a country-fried chicken option with corn and cheese on mashed potatoes smothered in homestyle gravy, or a very similar chicken-fried beef steak bowl, which swaps out the protein, uses country-style gravy, and has added green beans.
Banquet Chicken Pot Pie
What do Banquet and the Los Angeles Dodgers have in common? They're both back-to-back champions, at least in our eyes. This time around, we're highlighting the Banquet Chicken Pot Pie, which is available at Dollar Tree for $1.25. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five on the Dollar Tree website, plus over 25,500 ratings on Walmart's website, where it's racked up an average score of 4.5.
Customers love it, describing the nostalgic microwavable meal — which you can also heat up in the oven for a crispier crust — as a fast and simple comfort food. They also say the crust and the gravy are the best parts, with some even consuming two portions in one sitting (although others point out that the portion is perfect for kids). Several also shared hacks to pump up the flavor of the individual pot pies, from adding black pepper and garlic powder to taste, topping with cheese, or even microwaving a potato, dicing it up, and adding it to the pie for an added boost of volume to the meal with little effort.
If you'd like a single serving of pot pie but aren't much of a chicken fan, you can find two additional offerings from Banquet at Dollar Tree, also priced at $1.25. There's a turkey pot pie, which has a 4.6 out of five-star average rating on Walmart's website, where customers call it the "best bargain you can buy." You can also get a Banquet beef pot pie at Dollar Tree, which has an average of 4.5 out of five stars from Walmart customer ratings.
Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak Frozen Dinner
Just like how Dollar Tree isn't a true dollar store, a Salisbury steak isn't truly a steak. But that doesn't mean we'll hold it against the chain or the ground beef patties smothered in gravy. We're fans of the diner classic and have been known to make it from scratch. While we won't judge you if you use a jar of pre-made gravy, all you need to make your own is some flour, fat, and beef stock, with additional punch-up ingredients like mushrooms, garlic, or sherry taking things to the next level.
Nowadays, Salisbury steaks are more a staple of frozen TV dinners than part of most home-cooked meal repertoires, especially when you find things like Hungry-Man's version for a mere $4 at Dollar Tree. The meal comes with a beef patty covered in brown gravy, accompanied by mashed potatoes, green beans, and a brownie.
It has over 2,500 ratings on Walmart's website with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Customers say the large portion size is satisfying, and one five-star review goes so far as to declare the vegetable side to be the tastiest green beans they've ever tasted, especially when combined with mayo or cream cheese. Others call this offering from Hungry-Man one of the best TV dinners, with multiple reviewers praising the ease of preparation. The prep is similar to other Hungry-Man frozen dinners. Heat for an initial round in the microwave, remove the dessert, and stir the remaining food, then pop back in for an additional few minutes.
Jimmy Dean Frozen Sausage Breakfast Bowl
For just $3.50, you can get a Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl at Dollar Tree that's chock-full of hearty protein to start your day. This particular offering gives you plenty of cheesy eggs and potatoes with pork and chicken sausage. Preparation is simple: Just puncture the film on the top of the bowl, microwave on high for two minutes, peel back the film, stir, then microwave on high again for an additional minute.
Over 4,400 ratings on Walmart's website give it an average of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers are big fans of the bowls, writing that the breakfast offering with 20 grams of protein (that's 40% of your daily recommended intake) is versatile, with one sharing that they love heating up the bowls and then using them to make breakfast burritos. Another said they like the convenience of the breakfast bowls when they take their camper on vacation, because they leave almost zero cleanup and give them more time for other activities.
You can also find similar breakfast bowls from Jimmy Dean at Dollar Tree with bacon instead of sausage, or if you want to go all out on the breakfast meats, a meat lover's one with both sausage and bacon. Jimmy Dean has a lot of breakfast options at Dollar Tree beyond the bowls, from sausage and cheese or sausage and egg on biscuits, croissants, and English muffins, to a griddle cake made with sausage sandwiched between two maple pancakes for $1.50. Dollar Tree customers love them but say they can't always find them in stores, so if you're interested and spot them in the freezer aisle, you may want to grab one while you can.
Ruiz El Monterey XX Large Beef & Bean Burrito
Most of the items on this list are traditional frozen meals in the sense that they come with sides, or, in the case of the breakfast bowl and macaroni and cheese bowl, are hearty enough to count as a standalone meal. While this extra-large beef and bean burrito from Ruiz El Monterey doesn't come with a brownie, like the Hungry-Man frozen meals, or a ½-pound of toppings like the Red Baron pizza, it's hefty enough that we feel it warrants a mention for its size.
The 8-ounce burrito comes packed with 16 grams of protein, not only because it has both beef and beans, but because it also includes textured vegetable protein. With a $1.25 price point and a perfect five-star rating, Dollar Tree customers love the offering. They've described the burritos as delicious, sharing that they like to keep a few in the freezer at all times and that while the flavor of the beans is good, it's the meat that really stands out.
This burrito can be cooked both from thawed or frozen and is ready in a matter of minutes in the microwave. It also packs an impressive 16 grams of protein, thanks to the combination of beans and beef. Though this is the only burrito from Ruiz El Monterey at Dollar Tree, the brand has similar items available at the chain. That includes a spicy red hot bean and cheese chimichanga, similarly named XX Large and also weighing in at 8 ounces, as well as a slightly smaller breakfast wrap that features eggs, sausage, potatoes, and cheese sauce wrapped in a tortilla that some customers say is better than Taco Bell's breakfast wrap for less money.
Authentic Asia Orange Chicken
Are you craving Chinese food but don't want to cook it from scratch or wait for takeout? The Authentic Asia Orange Chicken aims to satisfy your hunger for $4 from Dollar Tree. A 10-ounce container comes with fried rice and mixed vegetables, topped with breaded white meat chicken chunks tossed in a mildly spicy orange sauce.
The package counts as a full serving size, and while it has 17 grams of protein for 450 calories, you may want to note that the sodium level is 54% of your daily recommended intake at 1,240 milligrams. You shouldn't need to add any extra salt, as reviewers on the Walmart website — where the product has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five — say the meat is "seasoned to perfection," calling it a "big surprise [that] came in a small package."
Others agree, calling it tasty and quick to make, with one five-star review revealing that they purchase five at a time and have one for lunch every day. Over on Reddit, users have shared similar praise, with one reviewer writing, "The chicken has a great taste and was tender. Even the fried rice was actually quite good."
Methodology
The items selected in this article are all currently available for sale at Dollar Tree, according to the brand's website. We chose our selections by reading through a combination of customer reviews on the Dollar Tree website, reviews of the same products on major retail sites like Walmart, and discussions on the r/DollarTree subreddit.
The frozen meals that made the final list received consistently positive reviews for their quality. While prices are accurate as of writing, they may vary depending on the location.