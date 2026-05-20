'It's A Staple In Our House' — The Trader Joe's Hummus Most Shoppers Can Agree On

As always, not every TJ's customer is on the same page, but complaints about this hummus tended not to be too harsh. Two critiques rose to the top: the spice factor and the texture. With a middle-of-the-road heat level, a handful of people found it to be too spicy, but the majority seemed to think it wasn't spicy enough. Others found that quite a bit of the craveable crispiness from the Crunchy Chili Onion gets lost. Fortunately, there's an easy solution to both these problems: Just put a couple of extra spoonfuls of the spicy condiment right on top. You can also shake on some Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle, a fiery Trader Joe's seasoning blend for spicy food lovers.

You can also add more heat and crunch with the dippers you choose. Go for some of the best Trader Joe's snacks for lovers of spice, like the Jerk Style Plantain Chips or Ghost Pepper Potato Chips. The Red Chili Scalloped Crackers and Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips are also great options. Variety is the spice of life, as they say, so feel free to pair a seasoned, crunchy snack with a more neutral option from Trader Joe's dazzling selection of crackers, chips, and pretzels. This way, the flavor of the chili-flavored hummus can really shine. Crisp cucumbers, sharp radishes, sweet carrot sticks, and crunchy spears of celery are also particularly delicious accompaniments.